5 best adult animated shows on Netflix to stream right now

Many people have become familiar with adult animated shows thanks to shows like "The Simpsons." However, so many others have followed "The Simpson's" lead — many that still resonate with audiences today.

For those of the comedy persuasion, you may be pleased to learn that "Rick and Morty" team is coming out with a new animated show, "The Undervale" on Netflix . If you're more of a serious bent, you will be pleased to know that "Arcana" has a new series launching in November 2024 . Whether you want to laugh or be swept away by an intense storyline, Netflix has some of the best adult animated shows out there. Now is the time to brush up on some of its options while we wait for these new ones to launch.

'Castlevania'

"Castlevania: was a series created and written by Warren Ellis, inspired by the Japanese video game of the same name. In it, Dracula (voiced by Graham McTavish) has just lost his wife, who was burned at the stake after being accused of witchcraft. He declares war on the villagers, and countless people are slaughtered. Among those left is Trevor Belmont (voiced by Richard Armitage), a descendant from a family of monster hunters who plans to fight back against Dracula.

This is definitely not a series for the faint of heart. There is plenty of graphic content and it doesn't hesitate to pull any punches for its target audience. However, if you are a fan of anime or love the idea of vampire hunters fighting back against Dracula, you don't want to miss this one.

'Love Death and Robots'

This series has something for just about everyone. It is a genre-crossing adult animated series, with each episode a standalone tale that ranges from science fiction to fantasy to horror. Although the show's creator is Tim Miller, the episodes are created by different animation studios. To give you a taste of what to expect, one episode called "Three Robots" sees three robots roaming around Earth — or what's left of it — to figure out what people have done to themselves, only to discover a nuclear missile base.

However, that episode only scratches the surface of what is to come when you watch this series. It's received numerous awards, including 13 Primetime Emmys. It's incredible to see the show bring everyone around the world together to showcase their talent in this format.

'Arcane'

"Arcane" is another series set to come out with a new season, although you'll have to wait until later this year for its release. Adapted from the video game of the same name, this steampunk adventure focuses on the unrest between the rich Piltover and the seedy underbelly, Zaun. It begins with sisters Xi and Powder, among others from Zaun, breaking into a house in Piltover. Powder steals magical crystals. When she drops one, it causes an explosion. That causes many to refer to her as Jinx. As the events unfold, more essential characters are revealed in the crime world of Zaun.

Whether you are familiar with video games or are entering this series without any prior knowledge, there is so much to appreciate about it. The animation is high-quality, and the acting is, too. It even won Best Game Adaptation in The Game Awards 2022.

'F is for Family'

For "Simpsons" fans out there, you'll want to check out "F is for Family "if you haven't already. Its co-creator, Michael Price, who is best known for his work on the longest-running animated series, joins together with comedian Bill Burr to offer us a delicious blend of adult comedy and drama. The series is actually loosely inspired by Burr's childhood. It focuses on the Murphy family and the oh-so-familiar journey of how a middle-class family holds it together. Burr is also the voice of the patriarch, Frank.

This series takes us back to a bygone era. While set in the '70s, it gives us a real-life taste of the hum-drum nature of the daily grind and trying to get through the day. There is plenty of humor but there are also real moments to be appreciated.

'Big Mouth'

If you like a healthy dose of raunch with your comedy, you'll appreciate Big Mouth. It's a coming-of-age animated comedy about a group of seventh graders, including best friends Nick Birch (voiced by Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (voiced by John Mulaney), who are hitting puberty and dealing with all the complications that come with it. What makes it unique are the hormone monsters perched on their shoulders who pester them throughout the day.

While it isn't a show for everyone, as the show can get a bit over the top, you will enjoy it if you like this style of comedy. You will also appreciate the numerous moments that showcase the awkwardness and fear of being that age and how our brains and bodies are changing.

