Netflix is about to lose one of the best crime drama movies — and it’s 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s always a shame when Netflix waves goodbye to good movies and this month some of the flicks leaving the streaming service really sting. Not only is the big-red streamer removing the entire Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, alongside a compelling thriller with a killer twist, it’s also set to be time up for “American Hustle”; a boisterous crime drama with a dark comedy streak.

Released in 2013, and directed by David O. Russell fresh off the critical and commercial success of his previous movie “Silver Linings Playbook”, this drama explores corruption in the New Jersey public office, but this is anything but a dry political snoozer. With a cast bursting with A-listers including Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Jennifer Lawrence, it’s a genuine hoot.

I’ve been a huge fan of this movie since its release — I still remember seeing it in a packed theater over the holidays more than a decade ago — but sadly it’s being removed from the Netflix library on Saturday, August 31. Here’s why you need to watch it before then…

What is ‘American Hustle’ about?

Set in the tumultuous 1970s, “American Hustle” opens with a pair of con artists, Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), pushing their luck a little too far. After getting caught red-handed by an FBI agent, Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper), the two are forced to use their talents for deception in an undercover sting operation.

The target is the New Jersey mayor, Carmine Polito (Jeremey Renner), with the unscrupulous agent eager to implicate the popular politician in a fraudulent scam. Irv and Sydney are reluctant to get involved but faced with doing time in prison, have no choice but to go ahead with the scheme. However, the seemingly thought-out plan begins to spiral increasingly out of control as wealthy sheiks and mafia crime boss gets thrown into the mix.

If the madcap undercover operation wasn’t stressful enough, the whole house of cards is in danger of tumbling down as Irv’s jealous and unpredictable wife (Jennifer Lawrence) just might let the cat out of the bag herself. It might sound like a tall tale too ludicrous to be true, but this drama was inspired by a real FBI Abscam operation.

‘American Hustle’ is a compelling crime caper

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all the way back in 2013, when “American Hustle” was about to hit movie theaters the pre-release marketing made a big deal out of its cast, and for good reason. Each of them is in top form.

Christian Bale and Jennifer Lawrence especially shine, but Adams, Cooper and Renner are also excellent and the supporting cast is similarly well stocked with recognizable names, including Louis C.K., Michael Peña, Jack Huston and Shea Whigham.

While “American Hustle” is a little long in the tooth (it clocks in at a somewhat bloated 138 minutes), there’s a real energy to this drama that will keep you engaged throughout. It blends interesting, and seriously flawed, characters with some clever comedy and a couple of well-timed plot revelations (I wouldn’t quite call them twists) that further add to the drama.

I’m not the only viewer who was taken with “American Hustle” when it was released. The movie scored an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes , and that score comes from almost 300 reviews. However, its audience score is more mixed at a lower 74%, and the movie proved to be fairly divisive with some viewers criticizing its extended length and narrative.

Rotten Tomatoes “Critics Consensus” reads, “Riotously funny and impeccably cast, ‘American Hustle’ compensates for its flaws with unbridled energy and some of David O. Russell's most irrepressibly vibrant direction.” Meanwhile, Peter Howell of the Toronto Star labeled it “one of the year's cleverest films, and also one of the best.”

Popular critic Richard Roeper was similarly enthusiastic saying “The best time I've had at the movies all year. However, not all reviews were positive, The New Republic ’s David Thomson branded “American Hustle” as “Loose, wandering, and often monotonous.”

Stream ‘American Hustle’ on Netflix right now

If you’re looking for a Hollywood movie with some real star power, then you can’t go wrong with “American Hustle”. Even if the story beats don’t quite resonate with you, just watching such a strong quintet of actors bounce off each other is a blast, and the period setting is also very well realized.

“American Hustle” was also a major awards player receiving 10 nominations at the 86th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It also featured in all four acting categories (everybody bar Renner was nominated). Sorry, Jeremy. Even though it failed to pick up any Oscars, such strong awards recognition is another indication of its quality.

So, if you’re looking for a Netflix movie to watch this weekend, “American Hustle” is a great pick, especially now the movie is about to leave the streaming service. However, if you’re not quite sold on this crime drama, here’s a rundown of everything new to Netflix in August 2024.