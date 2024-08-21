The best thriller movie of the summer just got a streaming release date — and it's very soon

Osgood Perkins' psychological horror-thriller "Longlegs" made a big splash when it hit theaters earlier this year.

Despite reportedly having a budget of less than $10 million, the movie has raked in just under $100 million since its debut on Friday, July 12. And it became one of the most talked-about movies of the summer season, thanks in no small part to a viral marketing campaign driven by obscure trailers which refused to reveal Nick Cage's terrifying transformation into the titular figure.

Critically, the disturbing flick has performed well, too: it currently holds an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (from just shy of 300 reviews), with many reviews praising the movie as a genuinely disturbing watch.

While the only way to see what's in store in "Longlegs" has been to head to your local movie theater, it seems like that's about to change, as the movie's now landed a Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) release date.

If you've not checked it out just yet or want to watch "Longlegs" in a slightly more comfortable environment, you won't have to wait much longer. Here's when you can start watching "Longlegs" on PVOD services like Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube, and our best prediction of when the movie will be available to stream.

When can you stream 'Longlegs'?

According to When to Stream, "Longlegs" will debut on these services on Friday, August 23. The movie is indeed available for preorder in these places —here's a link to "Longlegs" on Prime Video as proof — but the storefront doesn't confirm the movie's release date; Amazon still only lists it as "coming soon", at the time of writing.

Years ago, "Longlegs" distributor Neon and Hulu inked a multi-year licensing agreement (per Deadline) which confirmed Neon's future flicks would come to Hulu first and foremost. And since neither Hulu nor Neon has confirmed a "Longlegs" streaming date just yet, we can only make an educated guess at when the Nicholas Cage movie will be available.

The best way to do that is by looking back at how long it took Neon's recent releases to arrive on Hulu. For example, the controversial Sydney Sweeney horror flick, "Immaculate", came to the streamer on August 16, 148 days after hitting theaters on March 22.

Meanwhile, there was a 152-day wait for Michael Mann's "Ferrari" biopic to come to streaming, and the Josh O'Connor-led comedy-drama "La Chimera" only came to the platform very recently (on August 14), after a 139-day wait.

Since "Longlegs" only hit theaters on July 12, if the movie follows a similar pattern, we've still got a wait on our hands. We'd guess it won't be available on Hulu until December 2024, at the earliest. As and when an exact date is confirmed, we'll be sure to include it here.

If that wait's simply too long and you need something else to entertain you in the meantime, check out our list of the best movies like "Longlegs" which you can stream right now.