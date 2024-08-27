3 best true crime docs on Netflix right now

When it comes to documentaries, it's hard to escape the allure of true crime. Not only is it a widely explored topic, but just about every platform on which content can be streamed has built a wide selection of true crime documentaries and series that viewers can immerse themselves in. Netflix is leading the pack with its diverse offering, with a vast expanse of true crime docs to choose from that'll thrill and chill in equal measure.

The genre is ridiculously popular to be sure, but it can be tough to figure out which documentary you want to settle in with for the night when getting ready for a streaming binge. We've curated some of the best true crime docs on Netflix to help you get started. Check out these popular picks below and get ready to be hooked.

'Tell Them You Love Me'

This disturbing documentary examines the case of Anna Stubblefield, a former ethics professor who, at 29, met Derrick Johnson, a 28-year-old non-verbal man with cerebral palsy, through his brother John. Stubblefield offered to help Derrick improve his communication skills, helping Derrick learn to type with a keyboard. As their "facilitated communication" sessions continued, Stubblefield claims that the two had fallen in love and engaged in a consensual sexual relationship, despite her being married at the time. However, Derrick's mother, Daisy Johnson, maintains that her son lacked the capacity to consent to physical or emotional intimacy and believes that Stubblefield manipulated his hands to give the illusion of agency.

‘Girl in the Picture'

When a critically injured woman is found on the side of a road, she's assumed to be the victim of a hit-and-run. As investigators delve deeper into the case, they uncover a complex web of deceit surrounding the woman's identity and her relationship with her much older husband. The woman, who left behind an infant son, had appeared years earlier in a photograph with her husband when she was just a child. This photograph, which found its way to investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck, became the catalyst for a 20-year journey to uncover the truth. As Birkbeck peels back the layers of lies and deception, he exposes the woman's stolen identity, the abuse she endured, and the systemic failure that kept her from finding help every time. This emotionally charged documentary sheds light on the dark corners of human nature while keeping you on the edge of your seat.

‘American Nightmare'

This gripping documentary recounts a couple's ordeal that bears an uncanny resemblance to the thriller "Gone Girl." Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn found their lives changed forever after an intruder entered their home in 2015. The stranger had reportedly restrained the couple, subjected them to drugging, and abducted Huskins, demanding a ransom for her safe return. However, in a shocking twist, the couple was met with disbelief from the authorities. This series explores the truth behind what actually occurred that fateful night and the aftermath the pair were forced to deal with as a result.

