This action-adventure movie just crashed Netflix's top 10 — and viewers rate it 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Netflix top 10 hasn’t been the best lately, since the past few weeks have seen animated movies and low-rated comedies dominate the charts. Even "The Deliverance", which currently sits in the No.1 spot, has earned a poor rating of 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fortunately though, it's not all doom and gloom for one of the best streaming services. A fan-favorite video game adaptation has just rocketed into the No. 3 spot, and that’s "Sonic the Hedgehog."

This iconic blue hedgehog is gaining a wave of popularity again on the streamer. Upon the movie’s release back in 2020, it received mixed reviews from critics. But one thing that remained strong was the love and appreciation from fans, and now that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is set to release later this year, now’s the perfect time to watch.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the iconic video game character or a newcomer to Sonic's world, this movie is proving to be a must-watch for viewers of all ages. But is it worth streaming on Netflix?

What is 'Sonic the Hedgehog' about?

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020) - New Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

"Sonic the Hedgehog" is a live-action/CGI hybrid movie based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. It follows Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), a blue anthropomorphic hedgehog with super-speed, who has been hiding out on Earth to escape those who want to use his power.

Sonic lives a quiet, isolated life in the small town of Green Hills, Montana, but his loneliness and boredom lead to an accidental surge of power that attracts the attention of the U.S. government. They hire the eccentric and villainous scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), to investigate.

To escape capture, Sonic teams up with Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the local sheriff. Together, they go on a road trip to retrieve Sonic's lost rings, which can open portals to other worlds. Along the way, they form a friendship, while being relentlessly pursued by Dr. Robotnik, who seeks to use Sonic's power for world domination.

What critics and viewers thought about 'Sonic the Hedgehog'

Critics weren’t too harsh when "Sonic the Hedgehog" came out considering it has a decent score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes . However, the reviews didn’t hold back when it came to the "tedious and entirely predictable script." Viewers, on the other hand, argued against this criticism and gave the movie an impressive 93%. Even "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" has a viewer rating of 96% , which proves that these movies were made for the fans.

Matthew Monagle from Austin Chronicle said: "It may not be particularly memorable, but in an era where family-friendly movies like Paddington can be a hit across all audiences, Sonic more than manages to hold its own." Meanwhile, The Wrap’s Yolanda Machado stated that it "might not become a kid-movie classic, but it makes for a great little getaway to enjoy with the whole family. That, in itself, earns a golden ring."

Of course, as mentioned earlier, this movie did earn some criticism. Amon Warmann from Empire Magazine summarized the general critics consensus: "An on-form Jim Carrey can't stop Sonic's live-action debut from feeling like a missed opportunity. If the teased sequels do materialize, here's hoping the storytelling levels up."

While critics may not have warmed up to the little blue hedgehog, audiences sure did. Most comments talked about the "great humor and strong action scenes" while others even went as far as to say it's the perfect example of an "awesome video game adaptation."

Should you stream 'Sonic the Hedgehog'?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Sonic the Hedgehog" is definitely worth streaming if you're a long-time fan of the classic video game character or just looking for a fun, family-friendly movie. It offers a delightful mix of action, humor and heart, making it an entertaining watch for all ages. Jim Carrey's performance as the villainous Dr. Robotnik also adds that extra layer of comedy.

The movie's current popularity on Netflix and its high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes are strong indicators that it's a hit with fans. Plus, with a sequel to enjoy and a third installment on the way, now is the perfect time to catch up on Sonic's adventures.

Stream "Sonic the Hedgehog" on Netflix now.