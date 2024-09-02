One of the best sci-fi thriller movies of all time is now streaming for free — here's where you can watch it

As a streaming writer, I'm always on the hunt for the latest shows and movies. But every now and then, I can't resist revisiting some of my all-time favorites, and "Super 8" is a prime example of a movie that never fails to comfort me.

This sci-fi thriller revolves around a group of kids making a zombie movie who find their summer adventure taking a dramatic turn when they witness a mysterious train crash. What follows is a series of bizarre and dangerous events that keeps you on the edge of your seat. So, you can imagine my excitement when I found out that this movie is now available to stream on one of the best free streaming services .

If you’re like me and have a soft spot for thrilling sci-fi adventures that also tug at the heartstrings, you’ll definitely want to check this out. Here’s why "Super 8" is worth watching and where you can stream it for free…

What is 'Super 8' about?

Super 8 | OFFICIAL full trailer US (2011) J.J. Abrams - YouTube Watch On

"Super 8", directed by J.J. Abrams and co-produced by Steven Spielberg, is a sci-fi thriller set in 1979. The movie follows a group of kids — Joe (Joel Courtney), Alice (Elle Fanning), Charles (Riley Griffiths), Cary (Ryan Lee), Preston (Zach Mills) and Martin (Gabriel Basso) — who are making their own low-budget zombie movie with a Super 8 camera.

However, their project goes horribly wrong when they witness a catastrophic train crash. Soon after, strange and terrifying events begin to unfold in their small town, hinting at something far more sinister behind the crash. As the kids investigate, they discover that the train was transporting a mysterious and powerful creature that has escaped and is causing havoc.

There is so much to like about 'Super 8'

"Super 8" is one of those movies I can watch over and over again without ever growing tired of it — in fact, writing this makes me want to see it again. There’s something oddly comforting about it, likely because it’s the perfect blend of two of the biggest monster movies to date: "Cloverfield" and "War of the Worlds."

If I had to choose one of the best things about "Super 8", it would probably be how incredibly thrilling it is to watch. A standout scene has to be the train crash sequence. The kids are filming their zombie movie near the railroad tracks when they witness a train barreling toward them. As they scramble to get out of the way, the train derails in a spectacular and chaotic explosion, sending debris flying and creating a real sense of danger. Trust me — watching this scene for the first time will shock you.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, it’s not just about the action or mysterious presence lurking in town. The group of kids at the heart of the movie are especially endearing. Joel Courtney and Elle Fanning in particular do an incredible job at playing scared but determined kids who just want to get home safely. Their heartfelt performances infuse the story with genuine emotion, and the whole time you'll be rooting for this group of strong characters.

"Super 8" has a solid score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes , meaning most critics agree with my take on this must-watch movie. Claudia Puig from USA Today describes it perfectly: "This sci-fi thriller has an engrossing plot and a strong cast of fully drawn characters. There's even a sweet youthful love story. In other words, it's a summer blockbuster firing on all cylinders."

Stream 'Super 8' on Amazon Freevee now

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

If you're in the mood for a nostalgic, thrilling adventure, "Super 8" is the perfect pick. Now available for streaming on Amazon Freevee, you can dive into this sci-fi thriller without spending a dime.

Yes, that’s right — Amazon Freevee is a completely free, ad-supported streaming service offered by Amazon. You can download the app on your device to start streaming content. Those with an Amazon account can sign in to access the watchlist feature, which allows you to add your favorite shows and movies to your list.

Don't fancy it? Check out this classic thriller that just got added to Netflix. You can also see what's new on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in September 2024.

Stream "Super 8" on Amazon Freevee now.