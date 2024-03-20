The best romantic comedy in years is heading to Netflix — here’s when you can stream ‘Anyone but You’

“Anyone but You” was one of the most pleasant surprises of last year. The glossy romantic comedy stars a pair of impossibly attractive leads (Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell) and went on to impress at the global box office. It served as a well-timed reminder that the humble rom-com still has a place in the cinema landscape.

After a successful theatrical run over the winter months, and having hit digital platforms in February, “Anyone but You” is now ready to make its streaming debut, and it’s just been announced that it’ll be heading to Netflix. The streamer has now confirmed that the movie will be available to watch starting Tuesday, April 23 (per Variety).

The romantic comedy brings together “Euphoria” stars Sydney Sweeney as Bea and “Top Gun: Maverick” hunk Glen Powell as Ben, a duo with a complicated past. After a magical first date turns sour the morning after, the pair go their separate ways but are forced back together when mutual friends begin dating and subsequently announce their engagement.

Heading to the lavish destination wedding in Australia, Bea and Ben are initially at each other throats, making snarky comments aplenty, but after their bickering threatens to ruin the occasion, they agree to pretend to be dating to keep the peace and make their respective exes jealous. Of course, while pretending to be the perfect couple, genuine sparks fly.

If you’re looking for a movie that will keep you guessing, or shock you with unexpected twists, you can skip “Anyone but You” without fear. However, if you want a delightfully enjoyable rom-com, that has plenty of laughs, a few likable characters, and a great recurring gag involving the earworm pop song “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, you’ll love it.

Critics weren’t quite so enamored with the flick. It currently holds a fairly lackluster 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes , but its audience rating tells a very different story. Its viewer rating stands at an impressive 87%, and the movie’s unexpectedly strong box office run is a further indication that the general audience found plenty to enjoy in “Anyone but You”.

Its arrival on Netflix in April should serve the dual purpose of exposing the movie to even more viewers and also allowing those who caught it in theaters the perfect excuse to give it a rewatch.

There’s been no word from Netflix yet as to whether the version of the movie arriving on the streaming service will be the extended cut that was released last month to coincide with Valentine’s Day. We may have to wait until April to find out.

In the meantime, there are plenty of romantic comedies that you can stream on Netflix right now including “No Hard Feelings” with Jennifer Lawrence and the Oscar-nominated “Up in the Air” featuring an impressive trio of George Clooney, Anna Kendrick and Vera Farmiga.