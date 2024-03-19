Seasonal romantic comedy "Irish Wish" is the latest Netflix movie to claim the top spot in the streaming service’s most-watched list. "Irish Wish" is clearly drawing a lot of interest from Netflix users, but its critical reception has been underwhelming (and that’s being kind).

The movie stars Lindsay Lohan as Maddie, a woman who travels to Ireland for the wedding of her best friend and the man she believes is the love of her life, Paul (Alexander Vlahos). But the day before the ceremony, Maddie wakes up to a strange new reality where she’s the one getting married to Paul. Initially a dream come true, she soon realizes her soulmate might be somebody else instead.

‘Irish Wish’ currently scores a poor 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, and its audience rating of 44% isn’t much of an improvement. It’s been blasted for its reliance on genre tropes and slapstick jokes. It's almost certainly a Netflix movie you can skip without guilt, especially as there are plenty of worthwhile rom-coms with a magical twist out there already. So, here are 5 movies like ‘Irish Wish’ but better ...

'Freaky Friday' (2003)

“Irish Wish” isn’t the first time Lindsay Lohan has played a character that wakes up to a strange new reality. In this 2003 remake of the 1976 Jodie Foster classic, Lohan plays Anna Coleman, a rebellious teen, who magically switches bodies with her overbearing mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), after a heated argument the previous night. Forced to live each other's lives while also trying to find a way to switch back, Anna and Tess get a first-hand experience of what it’s like to walk in each other's shoes, and might even bond a little.

“Freaky Friday” is a comedy favorite for a reason. It was Lohan’s feature follow-up to her breakout role in “The Parent Trap” (discounting a few made-for-TV movies), and it displays her admirable comedic chops. Plus, she plays off the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis expertly, and the numerous scenes of the two engaged in humorous mother-daughter arguments are very funny. The plot is fairly pedestrian, but “Freak Friday” has a good message, and the Disney movie put Lohan on the road to superstardom.

Watch on Disney Plus

'About Time' (2013)

Several movies have mixed time travel and romance, but none have done it more successfully than “About Time”. This almost impossibly charming British comedy-drama is the perfect cozy movie when you need a movie to pick up your spirits, and while the stakes are decidedly low-key, it’s packed with lovable characters, good-natured comedy and a third act that will have the tears flowing. It’s the perfect combination for a must-watch rom-com.

“About Time” follows Tim (Domhnall Gleeson), a seemingly average guy, who learns on his 21st birthday that all the men in his family have the ability to travel back in time to revisit any moment of their life. Rather than use his ability to win the lottery, or to commit nefarious deeds, Tim vows to find the love of his life, safe in the knowledge that he can always redo a disastrous date or awkward encounter. He soon meets Mary (Rachel McAdams) and sets about winning her heart. This delightful movie also features Bill Nighy, Margot Robbie and Vanessa Kirby.

Buy or rent on Amazon

'Palm Springs' (2020)

A good romantic comedy is all about the on-screen chemistry between its two leads — Lohan and Ed Speleers have precious little of it in "Irish Wish" — and you won’t find many duos with more of a believable connection than Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in ‘Palm Springs’. Both are accomplished sitcom actors in their own right, Samberg for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Milioti for “How I Met Your Mother”, which helps to make “Palm Springs” easily the funniest movie on this list.

Set in — you’ve guessed it — sunny Palm Springs, this Hulu original rom-com opens with Sarah (Milioti) attending the wedding of her sister, but rather than delight in her sibling's joy, Sarah is feeling pretty down until she meets the carefree Nyles (Samberg). After a series of bizarre events, including a crossbow and a magical cave, Sarah finds herself trapped in a time loop repeating the same day over and over again, and Nyles just might have the answers. “Palm Springs” is a high-concept comedy, with a couple of fun twists sprinkled in to keep things interesting.

Watch on Hulu

'Your Name' (2016)

One of the most critically acclaimed and celebrated anime movies of the past decade, “Your Name” is a heartwarming romantic fantasy that focuses on two high school students, Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu, who share a very special bond. The two teenagers each belong to different worlds but begin intermittently switching bodies, waking up as the other seemingly at random. This unexplainable phenomenon leads to the two becoming very close as they communicate via written notes, and soon enough they resolve to meet in person.

“Your Name” really is the complete package. For starters, it boasts gorgeous animation with several scenes that are downright screensaver-worthy. It's also got two highly loveable leads (the Japanese and English voice cast do an excellent job, so pick based on personal preference). Without wanting to veer into spoilers, I’ll just say that “Your Name” has one of my favorite endings to any romantic movie ever, and it’s guaranteed to have you shedding happy tears.

Watch on Crunchyroll

'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' (2021)

Another rom-com with a time loop twist, “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen as two teenagers who are trapped repeating the same day over and over. However, to Mark (Allen), it’s just a way of life as he’s developed the perfect routine to live this endless day without a care in the world. But when he meets Margaret (Newton), a mysterious girl who is also stuck in the loop, his outlook completely changes.

What “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” lacks in originality, it makes up for with two winning performances from its young leads, and a couple of well-placed emotionally-charged moments that give the Prime Video original some added depth. While Kathryn Newtown is the movie’s real ace, her chemistry with Allen is strong enough that you’ll quickly grow to like both of the flick’s central characters and become invested in their individual plights and joint attempts to break free from the loop.

Watch on Prime Video