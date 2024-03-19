7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (March 19-March 25)

This week brings a 2024 Oscars winner and several other top new movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other major streaming services.

"Anatomy of a Fall" finally makes its streaming service debut this week. The Oscar winner has been available to buy or rent for a while but drops on Hulu for subscribers this Friday and is the clear top movie on streaming this week. I'll certainly be queueing it up to watch.

Aside from the acclaimed French legal drama, we have a couple of other major releases. "Bob Marley: One Love" is available to buy or rent as of today and Prime Video's "Road House" is debuting on the service this Thursday. Despite its big budget, there's no theatrical release for this remake of the 1989 cult classic so you'll need a Prime Video subscription to watch it.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Bob Marley: One Love' (PVOD)

This Bob Marley biopic doesn't shy away from the music, but it's just as much about Marley's influence on cultural movements as it is about the music. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon, the film starts with the political unrest in 1976 Jamaica that led to an assassination attempt on Marley's life and wraps up with the 1978 concert that marked his return to Jamaica.

While the critical reviews for "Bob Marley: One Love" have been poor, audience response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive. It may be a fairly run-of-the-mill biopic but as long as you're okay with that Ben-Adir's performance is worth watching.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'French Girl' (PVOD)

"French Girl" stars Zach Braff as Gordon Kinski, a high school teacher from Brooklyn. His life gets turned upside down when his girlfriend Sophie Tremblay (Evelyne Brochu) asks him to come with her to her hometown of Quebec City where she is trying to join the kitchen of a new Michelin 3-star restaurant from super-chef Ruby Collins (Vanessa Hudgens). Plot twist — Sophie and Ruby used to be lovers.

It's not great when a movie doesn't have a Wikipedia page. It's even worse when the same movie scores a paltry 25% "fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. But this romantic comedy seems to, perhaps, be a passable rom-com from watching the trailer. If nothing else, it's got star power.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting March 19

'Land of Bad' (PVOD)

"Land of Bad" stars Liam Hemsworth as Sgt. JJ "Playboy" Kinney, a U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party officer. He's pulled into a U.S. Army Delta Force special operation to assist in drone operations as the team goes into Islamic State-controlled Philippines to rescue a CIA asset when things go horribly wrong. His team is seemingly wiped out and he must reach the extraction point with only the aid of drone pilot Capt. Eddie "Reaper" Grimm (Russell Crowe).

This movie has "Behind Enemy Lines" written all over it, with Hemsworth and Crowe standing in for the roles played by Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman in the 2001 war film. If you were a fan of that movie, or just like a good old-fashioned espionage action thriller, "Land of Bad" fits the bill.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting March 19

'Expend4bles' (Starz)

"Land of Bad" isn't the only action movie on streaming this week. "Expend4bles" is the fourth installment in the "The Expendables" franchise and comes almost a decade after "The Expendables 3." This chapter in the action franchise brings back the elite mercenaries played by Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. This time, they’re joined by Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Andy Garcia.

The plot, for whatever that's worth, is for our band of heroes to stop the very evil arms dealer Rahmat (Iko Uwais) from acquiring nuclear detonators that could start World War III. But under no uncertain terms should this be considered anything more than a vehicle for explosions, gun fights and whatever else the action movie lover in you desires.

Stream on Starz starting March 20

'Road House' (Prime Video)

I'm lucky enough to see this movie in advance but if I wasn't, I'd be watching when it comes out this Thursday. This remake of the beloved Patrick Swayze cult classic of the same name, "Road House" stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Swayze's iconic bar bouncer Dalton. This time Dalton is a former UFC fighter working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys rather than Missouri. It also features a cameo by UFC fighter Conor McGregor as a big bad that Dalton has to bounce.

I'm still not sure why this movie isn’t debuting in theaters. This movie feels like it’s made for the big screen. But I'm certainly not complaining about watching from the comfort of my own couch.

Stream on Prime Video starting March 21

'Anatomy of a Fall' (Hulu)

Starring Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter, "Anatomy of a Fall" is a gripping French legal drama (don't worry, it's in English) about the accidental death of her husband Samuel (Swann Arlaud). As the investigation into Samuel's untimely demise progresses blame suddenly shifts from gravity to Sandra, and what follows is a thriller you won't want to end.

This movie won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and cleaned up during award season, including winning Best Original Screenplay at this year's Oscars. Between the screenplay, an incredible job from director Justine Triet and an excellent performance from Hüller, this movie is the top movie on streaming this week beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Stream on Hulu starting March 22

'Shirley' (Netflix)

Shirley Chisholm is a political icon. She was the first Black woman to be elected to Congress in the U.S. In 1972 she became the first to run for President. "Shirley" is a new biopic from Netflix centered on the story of that campaign and it stars the incomparable Regina King as the titular Chisholm.

King isn't the only incredible actor worth watching here though. We also get Terrence Howard as Arthur Hardwick Jr. and a posthumous performance from the late, great Lance Reddick as Wesley McDonald "Mac" Holder. Early reviews have been largely positive, so don't miss out on "Shirley" this week.

Stream on Netflix starting March 22