Netflix's top 10 has 3 great shows to stream right now — and one's a brutal Western thriller

Between Netflix shows at the moment? If you've spent even a couple of minutes scrolling through the streaming service's vast library of shows and movies, you'll know that Netflix is home to a lot of stuff.

Now, I'm not gonna claim a big library of content is a bad thing, but it can make choosing your next show a bit of a pain. Even if you just limit yourself to Netflix's Top 10 shows, you can't always guarantee that the most popular ones are going to be the streamer's best options.

That's precisely why we regularly pull out a handful of top Netflix shows from that same chart. Right now, the three best shows you can stream from that list are the streamer's new Western thriller, "Squid Game's" second chapter, and an AMC spinoff that just got added to Netflix.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 shows list as of 11 a.m ET on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix Top 10

'American Primeval'

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While it has been unseated by the WWE Raw, "American Primeval" has otherwise maintained its position as Netflix's No. 1 show since it hit the streamer last week.

This intense Western survival thriller comes from "The Revenant" writer Mark L. Smith and takes us back to 1857 to chart a mother and son's desperate journey across the Old West as they set out to make a fresh start. Along the way, we meet various groups of Americans all doing their best to survive in his harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty. It's a brutal watch and a far cry from some of the other Western tales you might be used to.

Watch on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Squid Game'

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While the Korean Netflix drama has slipped from the No. 1 it once occupied, it's no surprise to see "Squid Game" season 2 fairly high in the Netflix chart several weeks on from its late December release. After all, we had to wait three whole years to see what Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) did next, and the original series was full of emotion and gripping twists.

This second season sees sole "Squid Game" season 1 survivor Gi-hun heading back into that deadly environment with a brand new goal in mind: tear down the games from the inside and put a stop to them once and for all. As he soon finds out, though, that job will be anything but easy, as he brushes up against new contestants and faces fresh trials.

Watch on Netflix

'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

The Ones Who Live | Final Trailer | Premieres February 25th on AMC and AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" is just one of the (many) "Walking Dead" spinoffs to grace our screens over the years, but it was probably one of the most anticipated of the bunch, precisely because it reunited us with two of the series' very best characters: Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Dania Gurira).

This six-episode miniseries is an emotional and romantic affair that explores Rick and Michonne's efforts to find one another after they were separated out in the zombie-infested world years ago.

Watch on Netflix

Full Netflix Top 10 shows list

"WWE Raw" "American Primeval" "Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action" "Squid Game" "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" "Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy" "Younger" "Missing You" "The Breakthrough" "I Am a Killer"