'Rush Hour' has taken over the Netflix Top 10 — here's 3 buddy-cop action comedies to stream next

Netflix viewers clearly have an appetite for action-comedy right now, judging by what's currently in the Netflix Top 10.

The "Rush Hour" trilogy recently joined the streaming service on January 1, and in the days since, all three action comedies have become some of the most popular watches on the platform.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the trilogy throws together Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker as Hong Kong's skilled martial artist, Chief Inspector Lee, and fast-talking LAPD detective, James Carter (respectively). Together, this unlikely duo does battle with a variety of nefarious forces around the world.

If you're one of the many viewers who've made the three "Rush Hour" flicks some of the most popular movies on Netflix, and you're now on the hunt for even more buddy comedy action, here are the three movies we'd recommend checking out on Netflix next.

'21 Jump Street'

21 JUMP STREET [2012] - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you enjoy the comic stylings of "Rush Hour", then you'll probably enjoy the ensuing chaos of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's "21 Jump Street."

The movie sees Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill stepping into the frame as high school foes turned rookie cops, Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Jenko (Tatum). After a screw-up on a case, they're dispatched to join 21 Jump Street, a specialty division that sends them undercover as high schoolers on a mission to stop the spread of a synthetic drug... where their friendship (and the operation) is threatened as the duo relives the ups and downs of their school days once more.

If you do want to stream "21 Jump Street" (and its sequel), you'll have to act fast, though, as both movies are leaving Netflix at the end of the month.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Watch on Netflix

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of Netflix's big original releases from 2024 was their "Beverly Hills Cop" legacy sequel, "Axel F".

This new action-comedy sees Detroit PD officer Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) returning to the streets of Beverly Hills after receiving a warning from his old partner Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) that his estranged daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) is in danger. Cue an action-comedy romp full of textbook "Beverly Hills Cop" carnage, one which sees Foley teaming with Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and several of his old pals as he investigates a new criminal conspiracy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Watch on Netflix

'The Other Guys'

THE OTHER GUYS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Adam McKay's "The Other Guys" toys with the very genre it belongs to, delivering a thoroughly entertaining action-comedy about two mismatched would-be hero detectives in the process.

Desk-bound NYPD officers Gamble (Ferrell) and Holtz (Wahlberg) spend their days in the shadow of badass hero cops, PK Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson) and Chris Danson (Dwayne Johnson). When these two explosive stars are (ridiculously) taken out of action, our unintimidating pair decide to try and fill the missing officers' shoes, inadvertently stumbling into the case of a lifetime.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Watch on Netflix