Netflix and Meghan Markle just delayed her new show — here's why

Hollywood can be a bit heartless. So it's always nice to see when a streaming service does something for the right reasons.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.” Meghan Markle

Yesterday (Jan. 12), Meghan Markle and Netflix announced that they would be delaying her new show, "With Love, Meghan," until March 4. It was initially set to debut later this week on Jan. 15.

This decision wasn't made due to a need for reshoots or any behind-the-scenes drama. No, the decision was due to the ongoing wildfires that are devastating Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

The more you think about it, the more this makes sense. While this show isn't actively shooting and therefore delayed until conditions are safe enough to film — something that's affecting "Fallout" season 2 — this lifestyle show was filmed entirely in Montecito, California. Netflix even goes as far as to call it "a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California," so there's a certain sensitivity involved in delaying the show, beyond just not taking the spotlight away from the harrowing situation in L.A.

What is "With Love, Meghan"?

"With Love, Meghan" is a lifestyle show that is part of the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry's five-year-long deal with Netflix to produce movies, shows, etc.

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In the show, Meghan invites friends and chefs to her home to share her personal lifestyle tips on cooking, gardening and more. They tackle everything from making doughnuts to beekeeping on a gorgeous Montecito estate. In the debut season, special guests include Korean-American chef Roy Choi, who has his own show on Netflix called "The Chef Show" with director/actor Jon Favreau. Also in the guest cast of famous chefs is Alice Waters, whose restaurant Chez Panisse helped launch the farm-to-table restaurant movement in America.

There are also some famous actors from Meghan's Hollywood past. Acclaimed actress and screenwriter and Mindy Kaling joins the show at one point, as does Meghan's former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer. And, of course, her husband Harry even puts in an appearance. Tune in to Netflix on March 4 to check it out.

