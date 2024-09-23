New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Sept 23-29)

A pair of acclaimed movies lead the top shows and movies new on Netflix this week. These movies arrive on Friday, so you'll have to pick one to start with — though you should watch both.

First up is "Rez Ball," which follows a fictional high school basketball team in Chuska, New Mexico trying to overcome adversity en route to a state championship. Then, there's "Will & Harper," a road trip documentary starring Will Ferrell and his friend Harper Steele, who just went through a gender transition. Both movies were shown at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month to rave reviews, so they are must-watch movies this week.

For those who love TV shows, check out "Nobody Wants This." This new Netflix original series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi who suddenly find themselves in love.

Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week — and what's leaving. Once you're done with "Rez Ball" and "Will & Harper," make sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you're probably not watching.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Everything Calls for Salvation' season 2

Everything Calls for Salvation | Official Trailer | Netflix

This Italian language drama stars Federico Cesari as Daniele Cenni. In season 1, Daniele woke up from a hard night of partying, only to find out his family had involuntarily committed him to a psychiatric ward. While there, he meets a group of new friends, including Nina (Fotinì Peluso), who he ultimately reconnects with once he's released from the hospital.

Season 2 picks up years later, with Daniele and Nina now estranged, but parents to a daughter, Maria. As he fights for custody, Daniele decides to become an intern at the mental hospital he had spent season 1 in to prove he can provide for his daughter. Each episode of season 2 covers one week of his time in the hospital don't miss the show that one review called "a gentler, more optimistic take on One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest."

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 26

'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Nobody Wants This" stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, a podcast host who can be charitably described as outspoken and cynical. But she makes an instant connection with rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) when she meets him at a friend's dinner party.

Things don't always go smoothly for the pair though. They share notably differing viewpoints and philosophies when it comes to life and both have well-intentioned but meddlesome families. Based on the true story of how show creator Erin Foster met her husband, expect a fun romantic comedy led by two excellent actors.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 26

'Rez Ball'

Rez Ball | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Rez Ball" is my most anticipated new to Netflix movie this week. It just debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in the month to rave reviews, and I'm a sucker for a festival darling.

Directed by Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland, and co-written by Freeland and "Reservation Dogs" director Sterlin Sterlin Harjo, this movie takes place in the heart of Chuska, New Mexico. The Chuska Warriors are a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage. But when they lose their star player the team must come together to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. Fans of "Hoosiers," this one's for you.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 27

'We Were Kings'

We Were Kings | Official Trailer | Netflix

Javo, Mike, and Santos grew up together in the neighborhood of Iztapalapa, in Mexico City. A tight-knit crew since childhood, they reign like kings over this bustling barrio. But when one of them falls in love with another's mother, it shatters this friend group — perhaps forever.

You'll definitely need the subtitles on for this Spanish-language drama, but if you're looking for a tale of star-crossed lovers doomed to tragedy, "We Were Kings" is worth a shot this week on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 27

'Will & Harper'

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix

Will Ferrell needs no introduction. As he says, he's "one of the greatest actors in the world. But when his close friend of 30 years writes to him that she's now a woman —Harper — he decides that they should take a road trip across America so she can rediscover who she is and experience things for the first time as a woman.

This documentary, which has received praise at Sundance, TIFF and Telluride, will "make you cry happy tears" according to our entertainment editor Rory Mellon. And from just watching the trailer, it's clear "Will & Harper" is going to tug on your heartstrings. But as Will and Harper are both comedic geniuses from their time at Saturday Night Live, it's also certainly going to make you laugh.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 27

Everything new on Netflix: Sept 23-29

SEPTEMBER 24

"Penelope" season 1

SEPTEMBER 26

"A True Gentleman" (TR) (Netflix film)

A charming male escort finds his life turned upside down when he starts to fall in love, challenging him to discover what he truly wants and needs.

"Everything Calls for Salvation" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the Ship of Madmen. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them competing for custody of the little girl with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he had during the Compulsory Health Treatment week, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, he is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to prove to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele gets to know the new patients in the dormitory, who force him to reflect on his excess empathy towards the pain of others, who risk derailing him again.

"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix series)

Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

SEPTEMBER 27

"Lisabi: The Uprising" (NG) (Netflix film)

The legendary story of a folk hero's rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history.

"Rez Ball" (Netflix film)

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage faces their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

"We Were Kings" (MX) (Netflix series)

A tight-knit crew of three reigns over a bustling barrio of Mexico City — until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.

"Will & Harper" (Netflix documentary)

When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/24/24

"A Walk to Remember"

Leaving 9/27/24

Force of Nature"

"Great News" seasons 1-2

"Inheritance"

Leaving 9/29/24

"Good Witch" seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/30/24

"A Million Ways to Die in the West"

"Back to the Future"

"Back to the Future Part II"

"Back to the Future Part III"

"Big Fat Liar"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Clerks"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"The Conjuring"

"The Conjuring 2"

"Divergent"

"The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1"

"The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

"Dumb and Dumber"

"Dune"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Home"

"Hot Tub Time Machine"

"How to Get Away With Murder" seasons 1-6

"The Lego Movie"

"Léon: The Professional"

"Major League II"

"Mr Bean's Holiday"

"Muriel's Wedding"

"My Girl 2"

"Natural Born Killers"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"Reality Bites"

"S.W.A.T."

"Uncle Buck"

"Wild Things"

"The Wiz"