5 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Peacock and more (Aug. 27-Sept. 2)

The slate of new movies arriving across the best streaming services and on premium VOD platforms has been set out for the week ahead, and there’s plenty to be excited about including the streaming debut of Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest movie and a new Netflix original horror.

This week will also see a fantastic blockbuster starring A-listers Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt (it’s the Barbenheimer reunion we always wanted) landing over on Peacock and the much-maligned “Borderlands” movie will also quietly exit movie theaters in the hopes that it’ll receive a slightly warmer reception from at-home viewers.

So, if you’re feeling in the mood for something fresh this week, these are the best new movies you can enjoy without having to move from your sofa. Plus, don’t forget to check out our companion roundup covering the best new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ (PVOD and Hulu)

If last year’s awards-favorite and box office success “Poor Things” suggested that notoriously eccentric director Yorgos Lanthimos had cracked the mainstream then “Kinds of Kindness” was a swift reminder that the Greek filmmaker has no intentions of courting the general audience. This absurdist comedy anthology has all the hallmarks of Lanthimos’ most alienating work and was met with much less enthusiasm than his previous project, not to mention lower box office receipts.

Nevertheless, those who “got” it, found plenty to love about this very bizarre collection of fables, and I’m definitely in that somewhat small camp. This is one of my favorite movies of the year to date. Reuniting the director with Emma Stone (for their 3rd collaboration) and Willem Dafoe, and also starring Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” offers three unique but vaguely connected tales that are darkly funny but also very very odd. I can’t wait to watch it again.

Buy on Amazon from August 27, and watch on Hulu from August 30

‘Borderlands’ (PVOD)

There is no doubt that I’m stretching the term “best new movies” beyond breaking point by including “Borderlands” on this list, but I suspect morbid curiosity may drive a few people to give this awful video game adaptation a chance when it’s available to watch on PVOD services. As one of the few people who saw this expensive car crash in theaters, I can confirm that it’s a horrible reminder of just how awful movies based on video games used to be in the 2000s era.

However, I will say, in my opinion, it’s not quite as bad as some online commentators have made out (the 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes is very harsh). Nevertheless, it’s still a deeply flawed blockbuster that is a lot less enjoyable than playing one of the “Borderlands” games. At least Cate Blanchett gives it her all as a mercenary named Lilith traveling across the dangerous planet of Pandora in search of a mysterious vault containing mythical secrets alongside a cast of oddball companions.

Buy on Amazon from August 30

‘The Deliverance’ (Netflix)

“The Deliverance” is a Netflix spooker looking to get subscribers in the Halloween spirit very early. Adding to the fear factor is the fact the Netflix original is based on a real-life series of supposed hauntings that took place in Gary, Indiana in 2011. Starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Mo'Nique there is plenty of talent involved, it’s just a shame the early reviews have suggested it’s more of a disposable horror than a true modern classic.

Ebony (Day) is the matriarchy of a family being terrorized by sinister forces, and these unsettling incidents are becoming progressively more terrifying with each passing day. From her children levitating to violent skirmishes with one another and speaking in strange deep voices, Ebony becomes convinced her home is a portal to hell and desperately calls on the local community for assistance in saving her kids.

Watch on Netflix from August 30

‘The Fall Guy’ (Peacock)

Sometimes good movies don’t get the recognition they deserve and that was the case with “The Fall Guy”. Everything seemed to be going in favor of this popcorn crowd-pleaser when it hit theaters back in March, and yet it grossed less than $180 million at the global box office (that might sound a lot but for a $150 million budgeted movie, it’s a poor return). As somebody who had a total blast with this one, I was seriously bummed it didn’t do better back in the spring.

Fortunately, its arrival on Peacock this week gives it a final shot at getting seen by more people (its PVOD release was muted too). In “The Fall Guy”, Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman recovering from a major accident on set one year prior. Forced back onto the set to assist his former girlfriend-turned-director (Emily Blunt), he has to investigate the strange disappearance of the movie’s arrogant star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Along the way, he stumbles into a madcap mystery full of surprises.

Watch on Peacock from August 30

‘Ghostlight’ (AMC Plus)

Bringing “Romeo and Juliet” to the screen isn’t exactly a new idea. In fact, the first American adaption of the legendary Shakespeare tale was a silent movie released in 1908. So, it’s fair to say the story of two star-crossed lovers is a well-told tale. But credit must go to the creative team behind “Ghostlight” for thinking up a new and rather novel way of spinning the classic story. This effort appears to have been very successful as the flick is currently 100% rated on Rotten Tomatoes .

Dan Mueller (Keith Kupferer) is a highly stressed construction worker dealing with several tricky personal problems. When invited to join the cast of a local theater production of “Romeo and Juliet” he finds an outlet and a place where he feels he can properly express himself. However, as rehearsals continue, the events onstage become mirrored in his own life. Also featuring Dolly de Leon, this drama has been praised for its emotional subtly and its reflections on the nature of grief.

Watch on AMC Plus from August 30