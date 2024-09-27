Netflix just added a new sports drama movie — and it's 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix just released a new sports drama from the Toronto International Film Festival — and it's one of our top picks for Netflix this week.

"Rez Ball" comes from Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland and takes place in the heart of the Navajo Nation reservation in New Mexico. Based on the nonfiction book "Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation" by New York Times journalist Michael Powell, it follows the fictional Chuska Warriors as they try to overcome the loss of their best player while still contending for a championship.

The early reviews for the movie have been stellar, with the film currently 95% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's what "Rez Ball" is about and why it is a must-watch on Netflix this weekend. After you're done reading, make sure to read our guide on what movies and shows to watch this weekend for more recommendations.

What is 'Rez Ball' about?

Rez Ball | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As I already mentioned, "Rez Ball" is based on a true story, following the Chinle High School basketball team as it plays its season in the cold, dark winters on the Navajo Nation reservation in Arizona. Dubbed "Rez Ball," basketball is a multi-generational passion for the native population, and thousands drive from hours away to watch the games.

"Rez Ball" takes that same tale and applies it to the fictional Chuska Warriors in Chuska, New Mexico. The Warriors are a great team, rich in Native American heritage and a state championship contender. But the team suddenly has to overcome a major hurdle when it loses its star player.

The movie is directed by Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland, and co-written by Freeland and "Reservation Dogs" director Sterlin Sterlin Harjo. Between them and the ensemble cast comprised of Native actors Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth and Cody Lightning, it's clear that the goal is to tell an authentic Native American story.

That said, it's also an easily relatable story, and fans of sports dramas such as "Hoosiers" should have no problem finding something to connect with in "Rez Ball"

Critics are loving this sports drama — stream "Rez Ball" on Netflix now

(Image credit: Netflix)

Just about everyone who's seen "Rez Ball" has loved it, and I imagine I'll be no exception now that I finally have the chance to watch it. Between the reviews from TIFF and the reviews now that it's available on Netflix, it has a 95% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and only one negative critical review.

That negative review? Well ... I'm not going to put anyone on blast, but judging the film as "rotten" for being too formulaic seems a bit pretentious to me. Especially when the sports drama formula works so well.

And by all accounts, Freeland concocts the formula perfectly in "Rez Ball." Jason Flatt from But Why Tho? acknowledges the movie is formulaic, but contends that "its setting and cast of characters make it feel entirely fresh."

Nicolas Rapold of The New York Times also agrees that the movie still succeeds despite not transcending the inspirational sports drama genre. They admit the movie is "less a slam-dunk nail-biter than a matter of can-do self-determination," but say the ensemble cast and New Mexico location still make this sports drama well worth watching.

So if you're looking for a new movie to watch this weekend and love a good sports drama, look no further than "Rez Ball." Watching it will be the easiest win you have all week.

Stream "Rez Ball on Netflix now.