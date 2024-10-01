One of the best dark thriller movies I've ever seen is streaming for free — and it's 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Some movies burrow into your mind and refuse to let go, and “It Follows” is one of those for me. The first time I watched it I immediately felt a creeping sense of dread that grew as the story spiraled into chaos. It’s actually one of the best horror-thrillers I’ve ever seen. Now, to my excitement, it’s streaming for free, meaning you can experience this masterpiece without spending a dime (yes, really).

“It Follows” isn’t just about chilling your spine or putting you through hell as a viewer. It taps more into a deeper, primal fear, one that solely focuses around womanhood. Rooted in an original storyline and featuring an unforgettable score, this movie doesn't rely on jump scares and gore. You’ll find that it’s the kind of terror that follows you into the night long after you’ve turned off the screen.

If you haven’t seen this masterpiece yet, here’s why “It Follows” is a must-watch on one of the best free streaming services around…

'It Follows' is one of the most impactful movies ever

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / RADiUS-TWC)

“It Follows” is a supernatural horror-thriller centered around a young woman, Jay (Maika Monroe), who finds herself pursued by a mysterious and relentless entity after a sexual encounter. This entity, which can take the form of any person, follows its victim at a slow walking pace, but it never stops. The only way to escape it is by passing the curse to someone else through sexual contact, but even then, if the new victim dies, the entity comes back for the previous person in line.

I have to say this is one of the most impactful movies ever made, not only because of its terrifying premise but because of the deeper, contemporary fears it taps into. On the surface, it’s a horror movie about a supernatural curse, but dig a little deeper, and you’ll find an unsettling allegory for everything from sexual assault to sexually transmitted diseases, mistrust of authority, and the anxieties that come with growing up. For Jay, the curse she’s burdened with feels like a literal punishment for being sexually active — a harsh reminder of the judgment society often imposes, especially on women.

Despite its obvious dark themes, “It Follows” truly shines simply for being original, as it offers a fresh take on the horror genre that doesn’t rely on clichés. It’s a movie that knows how to build dread in a way that’s entirely its own. Yet, its brilliance lies in how open it is to interpretation. Depending on how you view it, the curse can represent different fears or anxieties, making the story deeply personal and subjective for each viewer.

It Follows Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

At its core, though, “It Follows” makes you empathize with Jay. She’s just an ordinary woman caught in extraordinary circumstances, and you can’t help but feel sorry for her as she desperately tries to escape a horror no one else can understand (or even see, which is arguably scarier). This emotional connection, paired with the beautiful visuals and haunting music, makes it a powerful movie that still manages to get under your skin.

You don’t have to take my word for it either since critics gave “It Follows” an incredible score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes . Bill Goodykoontz from Arizona Republic said: “It's about many things, but dread infuses them all. You won't be grossed out. You'll be creeped out. And that's a lot more satisfying.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Times’ Michael Rechtshaffen agreed that this movie isn’t some attempt to jump scare you with stereotypical horror tropes: “A smart, relentlessly chilling thriller that opts for originality over cheaply rejiggered jolts.” Michael O'Sullivan from the Washington Post put it simply: “It Follows is one of the scariest movies I've ever seen. It's also one of the most beautiful.”

Stream 'It Follows' for free on Tubi now

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company, Radius-TWC)

If you’re a fan of horror, dark thrillers, or incredible storytelling, “It Follows” is a must-watch this month, and it’s perfect timing now that Halloween is approaching fast. Plus, there's a sequel in the works with Monroe set to return as the protagonist. Honestly, this is a sequel that we don't need considering the original ended perfectly, but I'm willing to give it a go.

With an original premise and deeply unsettling atmosphere, “It Follows” offers one of the most memorable experiences in modern horror. The best part? You can stream it for free on Tubi right now. This is a completely free streaming service, meaning you don’t need to pay a single cent. However, be aware that Tubi usually only keeps fresh movies and shows for only one month.

Stream "It Follows" on Tubi right now.