Netflix is losing one of my favorite romantic comedies of all time — this feel-good movie will delight you

It’s no secret that romantic comedies often follow the same formula. But sometimes, that works just fine when the two leads have so much chemistry. And that’s exactly what “Plus One” has going for it. This charming movie has everything you need in a rom-com, but unfortunately it’s leaving Netflix this week on February 1.

“Plus One” is a simple, feel-good romantic comedy that knows how to have fun. Simplicity is all I need when it comes to the romance genre, and it’s a movie I find myself coming back to whenever I’m craving a comfort watch. Jack Quaid, who you might know from “The Boys,” and Maya Erskine, who starred in the hit Prime Video show “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” work really well together on screen, and it’s their performances that make this movie a must-watch on Netflix.

But time’s running out to catch it, as “Plus One” will soon be gone from the streaming service. If you’re looking for a charming flick to stream one evening, here’s why “Plus One” deserves a spot on your watchlist before it disappears this week.

What is ‘Plus One’ about?

“Plus One” follows two long-time single friends, Ben (Jack Quaid) and Alice (Maya Erskine), who decide to attend a series of weddings together as each other’s plus one. Alice is reeling from a recent breakup, using alcohol to numb the pain, while Ben is fixated on the idea of finding the “perfect” relationship, convinced he can’t settle for anything casual.

As they attend the various weddings, both friends feel like outsiders, burdened by the romantic expectations surrounding them. With each event, the awkwardness of their single status grows, but so does the time they spend together. The lines between friendship and something more start to blur, and as they begin to develop feelings for each other, their relationship is tested in ways neither of them anticipated. What started as a pact to survive the wedding season turns into something much deeper.

‘Plus One’ is predictable in the best way

The premise of two single friends attending weddings together, driven by loneliness and a desire for companionship, practically foreshadows their fate. As a romance, you know they’ll eventually cross that line, but that predictability only adds to its charm. Even though you can see it coming, watching Ben and Alice navigate their evolving relationship (especially as their humor shifts when things get serious) is genuinely fun.

Why “Plus One” works though is because these two characters have an incredible amount of charm when they’re together on screen, and that’s all down to Quaid and Erskine having a very relaxed type of chemistry. Nothing is forced, and they do work as friends, but their characters also have an undeniable connection that speaks volumes when the two are simply drinking together or deeping their family problems in the pool. That “we're just friends” tension is exactly what you need in a sweet little rom-com.

(Image credit: RLJE Films / Netflix)

But most of all, Erskine is effortlessly funny, and it’s her humor that sets the comedic tone for this charming flick. Beneath all the laughs though, she still manages to make Alice feel like a real person who has been wounded by a broken relationship. Her character is someone most of us can probably relate to when we’ve gone through the ups and downs of love.

It takes someone brave to bring a fresh twist to the classic wedding rom-com, but co-directors and writers Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer pull it off with the sparkling “Plus One.” While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel or break new ground in the romance genre, it still offers enough heart and comedy to make it a thoroughly enjoyable watch.

You need to stream ‘Plus One’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Alamy)

You need to stream “Plus One” on Netflix before it sadly leaves the platform just ahead of Valentine’s Day (not the best timing!). This overlooked rom-com delivers low-key laughs rather than outrageous comedy, leaning heavily on the charm and chemistry of its leads. Their banter and believable dynamic make the movie a breezy, heartfelt 90-minute watch.

“Plus One” will remain one of my favorites because it focuses on the messy, bittersweet reality of falling in love and starting a relationship. It doesn’t rely on fantastical endings but instead digs into the emotional highs and lows of connection and the awkwardness of being alone at weddings.

Streamed it already? Check out our guide on the five new movies and shows to watch on Netflix this week. You can also stream these top comedies on Netflix for more lighthearted entertainment.

Stream "Plus One" on Netflix until February 1, 2025.