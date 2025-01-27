New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are once again headlined by the return of a surprise hit from 2023.

Last week, the big show on Netflix was "The Night Agent" season 2, a spy thriller that was one of the biggest hits for the streaming service last year. This week, its Netflix spy show sibling "The Recruit" is the biggest show worthy of a binge-watch. However, while "The Night Agent" is more of a traditional action-packed dark spy thriller, "The Recruit" definitely has a lighter side and is arguably a more fun watch even if critically it's a little less beloved.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in January or my picks for my most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Recruit' season 2

The Recruit: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Recruit" stars Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a young lawyer freshly hired by the CIA. He's not expected to live the spy life at all, but that all changes once an asset threatens extortion if she's not freed from prison for beating a trucker to death. From then on he's entangled in a complex web of risky situations while he negotiates with Max (Laura Haddock).

In season 2, Noah is supposed to revert to his life as a lawyer, but that changes fast and he's sent to South Korea on a dangerous mission. Joining him on this mission is South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), who is highly skilled, clever and driven to succeed. He's the perfect foil for Owen, who continues to just be thrown into the deep end. The entire six-episode season 2 drops this Thursday, so catch up on season 1 now if you haven't already.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 30

'Liza Treyger: Night Owl'

Liza Treyger Couldn’t Stop Getting Arrested - This Is Not Happening - YouTube Watch On

Liza Treyger is a hot name in stand-up right now. She's already had a pair of half-hour specials — "Glittercheese" on Comedy Central and a half-hour set that was part of the Netflix stand-up collection "The Degenerates." She's not afraid to cover hot-button issues are tell a scathing joke.

This week, her first hour-long special for Netflix drops on Tuesday. Filmed in New York City, "Liza Treyger: Night Owl" covers hating other people’s husbands, the sheer embarrassment of having immigrant parents, algorithms running her life and more. Don't miss it if you need a good laugh.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 28

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 | First Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Six Nations: Full Contact" is a sports documentary that covers the Guinness Men’s Six Nations rugby tournament. This annual competition pits England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales against each other in a quest for bragging rights backed by centuries of animosity between these long-standing European nations.

In season 2, the documentary covers the 2024 iteration of the tournament and brings new coaches and players into the Netflix documentary. Unfortunately, it's also been confirmed that this will be the last season of "Six Nations: Full Contact," so get your rugby fix now while you still can.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 29

'Sakamoto Days' (new episodes)

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sakamoto Days" centers around legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; Matthew Mercer [English]). Sakamoto was once the most feared hitman in the world but after meeting Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]), he's now a husband, father, convenience store owner and proud owner of what some would call a "dad bod."

But while he's sworn off killing, other hitmen haven't sworn off trying to kill him. Along with Aoi, their six-year-old daughter Hana (Hina Kino) and a fellow former hitman named Shin (Nobunaga Shimazaki [Japanese]; Dallas Liu [English]), Sakamoto has to protect his family and store without taking a life. The first three episodes have already and a new episode arrives this Saturday. Check out this new Netflix anime in either its original Japanese or what appears to be a surprisingly good English dub.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting Feb. 1

'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime - YouTube Watch On

"Sakamoto Days" isn't the only anime hitting Netflix this week. "The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse" returns on Thursday for season 2 ... unless you already saw the fantasy anime when it came out in Japan late last year.

Still, this new season is at least new to Netflix, which licenses it from Telecom Animation Film. It's based on the popular manga series and takes place in a world where a new threat is rising sixteen years after the Seven Deadly Sins joined together and destroyed the Demon King and Supreme Deity. The story revolves around Percival, a young boy who discovers that he could be destined to be one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Anime fans won't want to miss it.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 30

Everything new on Netflix: Jan 27-Feb 2

JANUARY 28

"Liza Treyger: Night Owl" (Netflix comedy special)

From the sheer embarrassment of having immigrant parents to the algorithms running her life, Liza Treyger holds nothing back in her debut special.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of January 17, 2025

JANUARY 29

"Six Nations: Full Contact" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

New coaches and fresh players have shaken up European rugby. As the whistle blows for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship, it's anyone's to win.

JANUARY 30

"Mo" season 2 (Netflix series)

Desperate to return to his family, Mo juggles asylum troubles and side hustles as his relationship with Maria is threatened by an unruly rival.

"The Recruit" season 2 (Netflix series)

CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse" season 2 (Netflix anime)

Sixteen years after the Holy War, young Percival goes on an epic journey to face his destiny as one of the Four Knights prophesied to end the world.

JANUARY 31

"Lucca's World" (MX) (Netflix film)

Determined to help her son Lucca, who has cerebral palsy, Barbara travels to India with her family for an experimental treatment. Based on a real story.

"The Snow Girl" season 2 (ES) (Netflix series)

A mysterious message leads journalist Miren Rojo to investigate the link between a girl's murder, an old disappearance and an elitist school in Málaga.

FEBRUARY 1

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

"Cult of Chucky"

"From Prada to Nada"

"Happy Feet"

"Happy Feet Two"

"Home Improvement" seasons 1-8

"It" (2017)

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Miss Congeniality"

"The Nice Guys"

"Parasite"

"Queen & Slim"

"Richie Rich"

"Space Jam" (1996)

"Spanglish"

"Two Weeks Notice"

"The Wedding Planner"

FEBRUARY 2

"The Founder"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 1/31/25

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones"

"The Next Karate Kid"

"Not Another Teen Movie"

"Project X"

"White Chicks"

"White House Down"

"Whitney"

"We're the Millers"

"Zero Dark Thirty"

Leaving 2/1/25

"Cocaine Cowboys 2"

"Plus One"

"Run All Night"