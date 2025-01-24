3 best Netflix shows in January you haven't watched yet

Netflix is constantly bringing us new movies and TV shows to enjoy, and January's been no different.

In this month alone, we've already had big hits like "Missing You" and "American Primeval", plus new seasons of "The Night Agent" and "XO, Kitty" and plenty more additions to the streaming service's library (both Originals and otherwise), too.

This constant barrage of new stuff to watch is great for consumer choice, but it also means, sometimes, shows worth your attention don't quite get the love they deserve, just because they've not laid claim to the top spot in the charts.

With that in mind, here are three more shows that came to Netflix this month that we think you shouldn't miss out on.

'Castlevania: Nocturne'

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Castlevania" is still one of the best video game adaptations you can stream on any service. And in January we got a new season of the show's follow-up series, "Castlevania: Nocturne."

Aside from the character swap, the show's otherwise a fresh helping of everything that made the original so entertaining: a dark, violent, and thrilling animated adventure with high stakes and fantastic fight scenes.

This new show takes place several centuries from the last series. It follows a different member of the classic vampire-hunting clan, Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel) and his adoptive sister Maria (Pixie Davies) as they continue the good fight against the creatures of the night and try to prevent the rise of a new vampiric Messiah.

Watch on Netflix

'The Breakthrough'

The Breakthrough - Official Clip (as Trailer) | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Breakthrough" is a Swedish crime drama miniseries that's based on the second-largest criminal investigation in Swedish history, and is perfect for anyone looking to get wrapped up in a shocking case.

In the early 2000s, a shocking double homicide carried out in broad daylight rocked the small city of Linköping. Even with a dogged detective (John, played by Peter Eggers) on the case, it remains unsolved for nearly two decades. But 16 years on, genealogist Per (Mattias Nordkvist) sheds light on the killer's identity, and a breakthrough follows.

Watch on Netflix

'Sakamoto Days'

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Along with "Castlevania", Netflix also brought us another animated show worth watching in the form of "Sakamoto Days", an anime adaptation of the hit manga from Yuto Suzuki.

The series tells the story of Taro Sakamoto. Once touted as the ultimate assassin, Taro gave it all up when he fell in love... but when his old life comes knocking, he puts his old skills to work to defend his peaceful new life and beloved family, juggling dodging bullets and dad duty with ease.

And as this is an ongoing series (there are only two episodes available at the time of writing, and new episodes are dropping on Saturdays), it's really easy to get up to speed if "Sakamoto Days" sounds like your jam.

Watch on Netflix

Not seen anything you want to stream, or already watched everything we've listed? Check out our full breakdown of everything that's new to Netflix in January to see what else you might have missed this month.