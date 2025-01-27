Netflix just got this overlooked comedy-drama — and it’s 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

January is always a long month, and as we (finally) approach the end, you might be in the mood for something a little lighter in tone. That’s where Netflix’s new comedy movie, "You Hurt My Feelings", comes into play. This Julia Louis-Dreyfus-fronted comedy tackles some serious themes, but it does so with an easygoing approach and good-natured humor.

This charming comedy-drama from director Nicole Holofcener made only a minor splash when it hit theaters in May 2023 but its arrival on Netflix this month (on Jan. 26) is a chance for it to break out and find a much-deserved larger audience. However, I do have my concerns it might fade into the streaming service’s vast movie library without a trace, but that’s why I’m here to champion the delightful little film and encourage you to watch it now.

So, here’s everything you need to know about “You Hurt My Feelings” and why it’s a new to Netflix movie worth adding to your watchlist for when you need something to help fend off the winter blues…

What is ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ about?

You Hurt My Feelings | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is a creative writing teacher and novelist in a longstanding and dependable marriage to Don (Tobias Menzies), a mild-mannered therapist struggling to engage with his patient’s problems and preoccupied with his fears about growing older.

After her literary agent offers a less than enthusiastic response to her latest novel, Beth seeks reassurance from Don, and he provides the positive appraisal she craves. However, a little later, she overhears him giving a more frank, and truthful, assessment of the novel to a friend.

This little white lie leads to cracks in Beth and Don’s previously rock-solid marriage, and as Beth becomes increasingly irritated with Don, the truth spills out. “You Hurt My Feelings” is a sharp and insightful comedy-drama that seeks to answer one of life’s most challenging questions, “Is it ever okay to lie to somebody you love to protect their feelings?”

‘You Hurt My Feelings’ is a highly relatable comedy

“You Hurt My Feelings” will be an extremely relatable movie for anybody who has been in a long-term relationship. The feeling that your partner might just be telling you what you want to hear rather than what they actually think is practically universal, and Nicole Holofcener (who also writes as well as directs) gets great mileage out of this core experience.

Crucially, what makes “You Hurt My Feelings” interesting is neither character is presented as wholly in the wrong. Don’s desire to not hurt his wife’s feelings by offering up an honest opinion of her work is understandable but at the same time, Beth’s indignation at his refusal to share his genuine reaction is equally rational. “You Hurt My Feelings” isn’t about making an objective judgment of right and wrong, instead it swims in a much more absorbing grey area.

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

Thanks to Louis-Dreyfus’ dependable charms and fantastic sense of comedic timing the movie is enjoyable throughout. Beth flying off the handle into a hotheaded rant or her numerous sarcastic comments to defuse a serious situation are some of my favorite moments. Meanwhile, Menzies's comedy is a little quieter in comparison, but he tackles the dramatic side of equalization with aplomb, and Don’s restlessness adds greater depth.

“You Hurt My Feelings” is a small-stakes comedy overall, but as is often the case in life, the small things can seem the most important. Packed with subtle but intelligent humor, and skipping along thanks to its breezy tone (even in its most serious moments), “You Hurt My Feelings” is a gentle comedy-drama. It's simply constructed and all the better for it.

Stream ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ on Netflix now

“You Hurt My Feelings” isn’t a loud movie that grabs your attention with intense drama or a gripping premise, and while that might sound like I’m insulting the movie, far from it. This quaint comedy-drama connects because it achieves its modest ambitions in a way that feels hugely (often painfully) relatable, and because of the strength of its two excellent leads.

It’s a movie that holds a mirror up to the foibles of marriage, and its depiction of how a lie, even one told with the best of intentions, can cause major ripples in a relationship feels extremely genuine. I hope “You Hurt My Feelings” doesn’t become a lost gem in the Netflix movie catalog. At the very least, I’d argue it’s better than many of the flicks currently in the streaming service’s top 10 list. So, if you want a light but high-quality drama-comedy, look no further.

Looking for more Netflix picks to close out the month? Here’s a roundup of everything new added to Netflix in January 2025 including must-binge TV shows and blockbuster movies.

Watch "You Hurt My Feelings" on Netflix now