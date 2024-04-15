Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you’re looking for a new movie to watch on Netflix, the streaming service’s top 10 list of most-watched movies is a good place to start your search — containing all the flicks that are generating the most interest with subscribers.

However, just because a movie lands a spot in the Netflix top 10 doesn’t guarantee its quality. Over the years we’ve seen plenty of low-quality films find their way into the ranking which is why we’re picking out the three movies most worth your time.

These picks are based on the Netflix most-watched list as of 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, April 15. Below you’ll find a twisting true crime doc, a powerful drama focused on a marine’s relationship with a combat dog and a colorful animated adventure about an Italian plumber named Mario.

These are the three movies in the Netflix top 10 you need to watch right now…

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

"What Jennifer Did" (2024)

Netflix has developed a reputation for delivering compelling true crime docs at a regular clip, and “What Jennifer Did” is the streamer’s latest offering that is practically guaranteed to shock.

Coming from filmmaker Jenny Popplewell, who previously directed “American Murder: The Family Next Door” for Netflix, “What Jennifer Did” is a chilling exploration of humanity's often-hidden dark nature and how initial appearances can be very deceiving.

In this true doc, the Jennifer in question is Jennifer Pan, a young woman who endured an unimaginable ordeal when intruders broke into her home, tied her up, and shot her mom and dad.

After experiencing such terror, the local community rallied around Jennifer as the authorities looked for any clue that would help identify those responsible. But as new evidence comes to light, it becomes clear that Jennifer knew a lot more about this seemingly random crime than she first claimed, and the truth of what happened on that fateful night will shock you.

"Megan Leavey" (2017)

Searching for purpose and direction in her fragmented life, Megan Leavey (Kate Mara), enlists in the Marine Corps hoping it will spark a change. While serving she finds a strong sense of duty and forms a close companionship with a military dog named Rex. The duo quickly become inseparable and face the many hardships of active combat together across multiple deployments in Iraq.

Inspired by a true story, “Megan Leavey” is far from the most original biographical war movie, but it succeeds largely due to an impressively committed performance from Mara as the eponymous Megan.

This drama will inspire and move you with its recount of real-life heroism, and its relatable portrayal of the unique and beautiful relationship between a person and a loyal canine companion. Alongside Mara’s well-received leading turn, the 2017 movie also features strong performances from Ramón Rodríguez, Tom Felton, Will Patton and Bradley Whitford.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)

We’re enjoying a golden age of video game adaptations right now (“Fallout” on Prime Video is the latest example), and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ranks right up there with the very best efforts to date. This colorful animated movie stars the most recognizable video game character in the whole world as he embarks on a grand adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Separated from his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), Mario (Chris Pratt) explores this strange land making new friends including Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey-Kong (Seth Rogan) and, of course, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Mario’s green-hat-wearing sibling has been kidnapped by the sinister King of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black), and Mario will need to muster all his courage and platforming abilities to save him. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was a box office smash, and boasts vibrant animation, a super fun plot and loads of iconic characters. It's perfect for families.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

"What Jennifer Did" (2024) "The Bricklayer" (2023) "Megan Leavey" (2017) "Wood Woodpecker Goes to Camp" (2024) "Glass" (2019) "The Little Things" (2021) "Hotel Transylvania 2" (2015) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Hotel Transylvania" (2012) "Stolen" (2024)