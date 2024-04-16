5 Max movies to watch now with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The list of the best Max movies contains a wide assortment of must-watch flicks from recent releases like “Wonka” and “Dream Scenario” to cinema classics such as “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Shakespeare in Love” but if you’re not sure what to watch first checking Rotten Tomatoes scores is a great way to get a sense of a movie's quality.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, contains several movies that have managed the rare feat of earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is especially impressive as it only takes a single negative review to spoil a movie’s perfect rating. That’s why the five Max movies on this list are really special, and should be watched by all.

Of course a high score is not a guarantee that a movie will appeal to your tastes, but it’s an indicator that a movie is considered of a high quality by the majority. So if you’re wanting to get the most out of your Max subscription, here are five movies on the streaming service that currently hold a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes…

'Honeyland' (2019)

Filmed over the course of three years and exploring timely themes such as climate change and the exploitation of our planet’s precious natural resources “Honeyland” is a must-watch documentary for anybody who cares about our environment. This documentary hailing from North Macedonia follows Hatidže Muratova, a dedicated beekeeper in the remote mountain village of Bekirlija. Muratova’s responsibilities as one of the last female wild beekeepers in Europe take center stage, as well as her attempts to help a nomadic neighbor who is looking to set up their own bee colony. But this newbie beekeeper soon begins to threaten Muratova’s way of life.

Stream on Max

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

A legendary movie musical from Hollywood’s Golden era, “Singin’ in the Rain'' is the perfect tonic for a rainy day (or just any time you feel a little blue). Starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds, "Singin' in the Rain" is packed with loveable characters and toe-tapping tunes. Set in 1920s L.A. during the transition from silent films to what were known as “talkies” (essentially movies with audible dialogue), it follows actor Donald “Don” Lockwood (Kelly) as he attempts to navigate this major shift along with help from his best pal, Cosmo (O’Connor). Don's jealous co-star struggles to make the jump, but he's is too busy falling for a chorus girl (Reynolds) to care. “Singin’ in the Rain” is practically guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Stream on Max

'Only Yesterday' (1991)

Studio Ghibli is the first name in Japanese anime but while the studios biggest hits (“Spirited Away”, “My Neighbor Totoro” etc.) regularly received deserved plaudits the world-class animation house still has plenty of features that can be considered a little overlooked by general audiences. “Only Yesterday” is one such movie. This nostalgic drama follows a 27-year-old named Taeko who has lived her whole life in Tokyo. Deciding to take a trip to the countryside to visit relatives, her travels bring back memories from her youth and force her to reconsider her dreams, and the direction her life is heading. Uplifting, but with a dash of melancholy, “Only Yesterday” is a beautiful reflection on growing up that is highly relatable.

Stream on Max

'Seven Samurai' (1954)

“Seven Samurai” is arguably the definitive samurai movie from legendary genre director Akira Kurosawa. That’s no small badge as Kurosawa is regularly cited as among the most influential filmmakers in the entire history of cinema. This action epic centers on a group of humble farmers who hire a veteran samurai to protect their village from raiders. The honorable samurai, Kambei Shimada (Takashi Shimura), gathers six fellow warriors to assist him, while simultaneously teaching the farmers how to defend themselves in exchange for food and shelter. The townspeople and the clan of samurai begin to develop a bond, relying on each other, but soon the raiders' return, and a battle to the death begins.

Stream on Max

'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' (2013)

Another criminally under-watched Studio Ghibli movie, “The Tale of Princess Kaguya” is an adaptation of a 10th-century fable, “The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter.” It centers on the eponymous Princess Kaguya, a young girl found inside a bamboo shoot as a child. As she grows into a young woman, Kaguya’s beauty develops, and she is soon presented with numerous suitors. Hoping to avoid marrying a stranger she has no affection for, the cunning princess sets five nobles a seemingly impossible task only agreeing to marry the one who can complete the task. The fairytale story is paired with an art style invoking a watercolor painting, which matches the tone perfectly. “The Tale of Princess Kaguya” is a truly delightful movie with a stunning art style.

Stream on Max