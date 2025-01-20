5 Blake Lively movies and shows to stream on Netflix

Blake Lively is a true Hollywood star who has proven her versatility across a variety of genres. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the hit teen drama “Gossip Girl,” a character that solidified her place in pop culture. From there, Lively transitioned into a range of roles, including romantic dramas like “The Age of Adaline” and the superhero flick “Green Lantern” in which she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds.

If you’re a Blake Lively fan or just discovering her work, Netflix offers several of her movies and shows that you can stream right now. From her newest movie “It Ends with Us” to a crime thriller that also stars Anna Kendrick, here’s everything featuring Blake Lively that’s currently available to watch on the streaming service.

‘It Ends with Us’

IT ENDS WITH US - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024 was “It Ends with Us.” Based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel, this romantic drama seemed poised for success (and by one measure, it delivered). The movie grossed an impressive $350 million at the box office. However, it also sparked mixed reactions due to its portrayal of domestic violence, a central theme of the story. Despite its divisive nature, “It Ends with Us” largely resonated with fans of the genre, delivering the emotional intensity they sought, even if it didn’t quite live up to critical expectations.

“It Ends with Us” follows the emotional and complex story of Lily Bloom (Lively). Her life seems perfect when she meets Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), a charismatic and successful neurosurgeon. Despite his aversion to long-term relationships, the two fall in love. However, their seemingly idyllic romance begins to unravel as Ryle's dark side emerges. Complicating matters further is the return of Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), Lily's first love, whose reappearance forces her to confront painful memories and make difficult decisions about her future.

Watch it on Netflix

‘A Simple Favor’

A Simple Favor (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding - YouTube Watch On

If you’re looking for a crime thriller to stream this week, “A Simple Favor” is a strong choice. It’s a movie that will keep you guessing with its unpredictable plot, but it still manages to include plenty of humor and campy fun. While the movie occasionally dips into melodrama, I still find it to be an entertaining and cleverly crafted thriller that embraces its playful tone.

“A Simple Favor” follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), a cheerful and slightly awkward single mom and vlogger, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she befriends the enigmatic and glamorous Emily Nelson (Lively). Emily, a high-powered public relations executive, seems to have it all: a stunning lifestyle and a loving husband. But when Emily suddenly goes missing after asking Stephanie for a “simple favor,” Stephanie takes it upon herself to uncover the truth.

Watch it on Netflix

‘The Age of Adaline’

The Age of Adaline (2015 Movie) – Official Trailer - Blake Lively - YouTube Watch On

For those who enjoy thoughtful, visually rich romances with a touch of fantasy, “The Age of Adaline” is worth a watch. While the story unfolds predictably and takes its time reaching the conclusion, it will charm those who appreciate love stories infused with a dash of history and magical realism. That said, the movie does take itself a bit too seriously sometimes, even as moments of unintentional camp add a playful edge to the otherwise earnest narrative.

“The Age of Adaline” tells the story of Adaline Bowman (Lively), a woman who, after a near-fatal accident in the 1930s, mysteriously stops aging. For nearly eight decades, Adaline remains 29 years old, living a solitary life and keeping her secret hidden to avoid suspicion and heartbreak. Adaline’s carefully guarded existence is upended when she meets Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman), a charismatic and kind man who reignites her desire for connection and love. Complications arise when she meets Ellis’s father, William (Harrison Ford), who shares a surprising connection to her long-forgotten past.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Green Lantern’

Green Lantern - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The last Blake Lively movie currently streaming on Netflix is “Green Lantern,” though it’s not one I’d necessarily recommend. This superhero movie, based on the DC Comics character, is riddled with flaws and has more plot holes than a slice of Swiss cheese. However, it does hold a unique place in Hollywood history, as it’s where Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds first met before becoming one of the industry’s most beloved couples. If you go in with low expectations and an open mind, you might find it entertaining.

“Green Lantern” follows Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), a cocky test pilot who becomes the first human to be chosen as a member of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic peacekeeping force powered by willpower and equipped with energy-manipulating rings. Hal is reluctantly recruited after receiving a mysterious ring from a dying alien Green Lantern named Abin Sur. Struggling with self-doubt and feelings of unworthiness, Hal must learn to harness the power of the ring, which allows him to create anything his mind can imagine. Blake Lively plays Carol Ferris, a skilled and confident fighter pilot who also serves as Hal’s childhood friend and love interest.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Gossip Girl’

We have to wrap up the list with the show Blake Lively is most renowned for — “Gossip Girl.” Her portrayal of the glamorous, free-spirited Serena van der Woodsen propelled her to stardom and solidified her status as a pop culture icon. While it may be easy to dismiss “Gossip Girl” as trashy, given its focus on intimate betrayals and lavish excess, it also stands out as one of the most intelligently written and beautifully acted TV dramas of its time.

“Gossip Girl” is set in Manhattan's elite Upper East Side and follows the scandalous lives of privileged teenagers as they navigate love, friendship, and betrayal under the watchful eye of an anonymous blogger, “Gossip Girl.” The show centers on Serena van der Woodsen (Lively), a glamorous socialite returning after a mysterious absence, and her ambitious best friend Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester). Alongside them are Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), a middle-class outsider, Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), the golden boy with a complicated love life, and Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), the enigmatic heir.

Watch it on Netflix