Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Netflix is one of the best streaming services thanks in part to its sprawling library of binge-worthy shows. But with so much on offer, figuring out what to watch next can become a task in and of itself.

Thankfully, Netflix has a Top 10 shows list that's handy for cutting through the noise quickly, even if they're not all guaranteed to be winners. That's why we're highlighting the best three shows in the Netflix Top 10 that are actually worth your time, including a shocking new true crime docuseries, a rivetting political thriller starring Robert De Niro, and the final batch of episodes of "Cobra Kai."

So let's dive on into the three shows worth watching now in Netflix's Top 10. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix in February.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'American Murder: Gabby Petito'

American Murder: Gabby Petito | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix continues to have a chokehold on the true crime genre, with its latest docuseries "American Murder: Gabby Petito" holding the No. 1 spot on Netflix's top 10 since it premiered last week. The third installment in Netflix's "America Murder" series, which covers America's most shocking murder cases in recent years, this three-part true crime documentary chronicles the investigation into Gabby's cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, from which she never returned.

From the outside, the two influencers appeared to be the perfect couple, but cracks in their facade begin to show as shocking truths come to light. What sets this docuseries apart from others in the genre is that, because of the couple's extensive online presence, there's tons of footage offering glimpses into their lives before and during their deadly road trip, which makes the finale all the more heartbreaking.

Watch on Netflix now

'Zero Day'

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

My colleague Malcolm called "Zero Day" Netflix's latest must-watch series — and with good reason. This gripping political thriller miniseries, which stars Robert De Niro in his first-ever TV lead role, lives up to the hype with twists and turns that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, and it has an all-star cast to boot, including Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton and Angela Bassett.

Niro stars as former U.S. president George Mullen, a beloved leader on both sides of the aisle who's called out of retirement to uncover the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that claims thousands of lives. Up against powerful figures in tech, finance, and government pulling the strings and widespread disinformation campaigns, Mullen is forced to confront dark secrets from his past in his quest for justice.

Watch on Netflix now

'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With the final batch of episodes for "Cobra Kai" season 6 finally out, we're not surprised to see the popular "Karate Kid" spin-off still holding strong in the Netflix top charts. Set 30 years after the original movie, the series brings together longtime rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who join forces to face their biggest challenge yet. And now they'll have to return to where it all started: the Valley.

After the shocking events at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, the Miyagi-Do senseis and students find themselves up against Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his formidable new dojo, The Iron Dragons. The big finale wraps up decades-spanning storylines "in a way that has all those '80s movie feels and cheers and tears", as Macchio has said.

Watch on Netflix now

