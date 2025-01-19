5 best legal dramas on Netflix you can stream right now

Maybe it's the result of growing up watching "Dateline" and "48 Hours," but I absolutely love legal dramas. Whether it's guessing if the suspect will be found guilty or not guilty, enjoying the rebellion of a not-so-typical lawyer lead character, or simply the engrossing element of being caught up in an inspired-by-life drama, there's so much that legal shows have to offer.

With Netflix offering up some of the best legal drama series, it's never too late to become a fan of this genre. From gritty showdowns to polished courtroom spectacles, you'll find something to fit your flavor on the popular streaming network. Here are some of the top lawyer shows you'll want to queue up for your next binge-watch session.

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

If you've missed this series based on the books by Michael Connelly, you're in for a wild ride that ends with a shocking cliffhanger of an ending in season 3 (don't worry, no spoilers here!). It stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, who works from the backseat of his Lincoln Navigator car, chauffeured by Jazz Raycole (Izzy Letts). He takes on questionable clients and faces dangerous opponents (both in the courtroom and out) while trying to rebuild his relationship with his ex-wife (and dedicated prosecutor), Maggie (Neve Campbell), and helping raise their daughter.

There's so much to love about this series, including plenty of action and drama surrounding Mickey's cases. Netflix has all three seasons and has yet to confirm a fourth, although considering how well the show has done, I'm confident it's coming.

'The Trial'

"The Trial" (or "Il Processo") takes you out of the typical U.S.-based courtroom drama and into the intricacies of the Italian justice system. Vittoria Puccini plays the dedicated prosecutor, Elena Guerra, who leads the investigation of the murder of Angelica Petroni (Margherita Caviezel) while navigating a complicated personal life. Not to mention, everything about the case is complicated: the primary suspect is Linda Monaco (Camilla Filippi), the daughter of a wealthy local businessman, and the victim's complex past creates additional challenges.

The eight-episode mini-series can easily be streamed in one sitting if you'd like. Pro tip: Watch this one with English subtitles rather than the dub. It makes for a better viewing experience since the synchrony between English dubbed in over the Italian is poor.

'Your Honor'

In this intense legal drama, Bryan Cranston shines as Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge embroiled in a scandal when his son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), tells him he's fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident. If you can believe it, things go from bad to worse once Michael learns that his son hit and killed the son of a mafia kingpin.

The consequences of Michael and Adam's actions have a major ripple effect that bleeds into their personal life and Michael's profession as a judge. You know a series is good when it starts out as a miniseries and ends up being renewed for a second season. Cranston is one of the highlights of the series as he delivers a strong performance as a father who will do anything for his son.

'Suits'

"Suits" is a captivating, fizzy legal drama that is not only a great series show but also gives you a chance to see Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry. Keep in mind that she's not the star, though. "Suits" actually stars Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross, a college dropout with a photographic memory who lands a job at a prestigious firm. His boss, ace lawyer Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht), knows he doesn't have a law degree, and they don't want anyone else to know, either.

In case you are curious, Markle plays Rachel Zane, a paralegal who wants to become an attorney and becomes Mike's love interest throughout the series. Markle showcases her strong acting chops while bringing an interesting depth to her character.

'Anatomy of a Scandal'

If you loved the drama "The Good Wife," you'll probably enjoy "Anatomy of a Scandal." It takes that same theme of a philandering politician caught red-handed, except accelerates it to fit into the miniseries format and sets it across the pond in England. Sienna Miller plays Sophie Whitehouse, who discovers her husband James (Rupert Friend) had an affair with aide Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). Even worse, he's now being accused of rape.

Sophie plans to stay by her husband's side but faces a harsh reality about giving up her life and career to support her husband. Unlike "The Good Wife," this miniseries focuses on the couple and their handling of things throughout James' trial instead of following Sophie as she pursues a reinvigorated career. The result is an intense thriller blended with a courtroom drama that reveals an intimate portrait of a marriage in crisis.

