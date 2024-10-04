5 best French-language dramas on Netflix to stream right now

Netflix's foreign-language streaming shows often outshine American series. Consider how the global Netflix audience discovered the jaw-dropping South Korean thriller "Squid Game" and the mind-bending German sci-fi series "Dark." These shows give us a glimpse into the creative storytelling that other countries have to offer.

In Netflix's abundant catalog, you'll find numerous French-language dramas available to stream right now. Even if you don't speak the language, you'll be pulled into these shows thanks to their riveting plots and excellent acting. From intense dramas to political thrillers, these shows will have you on the edge of your seat. Before you know it, you'll be sipping wine while practicing your most realistic French accent with your movie buddies. Allez!

'Lupin'

Lupin | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you are a fan of James Bond and "Mission: Impossible," you will love this "Lupin." Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, who has revered the character Arsène Lupin, a master thief created by French novelist Maurice Leblanc, from when he was first given one of Leblanc's books as a child. After his father is framed for theft by his wealthy employer, the Pellegrini family, and eventually dies in prison, a young Assane decides to exact revenge. And to do that, he'll have to pull off some heists and robberies.

However, much like the character of his inspiration, Assane is no ordinary thief. Instead, he uses his wit, charm, and mastery of thievery to expose Pellegrini. Sy does a phenomenal job portraying this balance. It's no wonder "Lupin" was one of Netflix's top shows upon its release.

Watch on Netflix

'Marseille'

MARSEILLE Season 1 TRAILER (2016) Netflix Political Drama Series - YouTube Watch On

If you're hankering for political intrigue, don't sleep on "Marseille." Despite the mixed reviews, it will rope you in the same way you may feel pulled towards a soap opera. The series focuses on Mayor Robert Taro (Gérard Depardieu), who is about to leave office and plans to relinquish the controls of the city of Marseille to his successor, Lucas Barres (Benoît Magimel).

However, what started as a mentor-protege relationship becomes a battle between enemies when Barres betrays Taro by opposing his plans to build a Casino and ends up running against him in the mayoral election. This series may not have many fans who actually live in France, but there's lots of political drama, love affairs, scandals, and more — all that will keep you entertained. If you want a French-language drama that will pull you in, this is one to watch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix

'The Forest'

Into the Forest / Dans la forÃªt (2017) - Trailer (English Subs) - YouTube Watch On

The Forest is a must-watch miniseries if you are intrigued by missing-person cases and creepy forests. The story begins when 16-year-old Jennifer goes missing. Her teacher, Ève Mendel (Alexia Barlier), receives an alarming phone call that abruptly disconnects right before Jennifer disappears. Ève becomes involved in the mystery, finding clues that lead to the forest. That's where she was found as a 6-year-old child without any memory of what happened.

Meanwhile, Maya's mother, Lieutenant Virginie Musso (Suzanne Clément), and Captain Decker (Samuel Labarthe) learn about other odd things happening in the forest. Things become even more complicated when Jennifer's two friends, Océane and Maya, also go missing. This series will not let you down and will keep you captivated all the way through.

Watch on Netflix

'Black Butterflies'

Black Butterflies SEASON 1 Trailer 2022 (ENGLISH VERSION) - YouTube Watch On

For those who love a blend of history, romance and murder, you don't want to miss this miniseries. It follows Adrien Winckler (Nicolas Duvauchelle), who's hired to write the memoirs of the elderly Albert Desiderio (Niels Arestrup). Albert describes the experience of meeting the love of his life, Solange, in the 1970s. Eventually, what starts as a romance turns into a murder mystery. Turns out, Solange was attacked one night long ago and Albert killed the only witness. Adrien soon realizes that the old man and his wife are actually former serial killers.

"Black Butterflies" features a number of twists and turns. Warning: There is some gore in the show, but for those who don't mind, it should feel like a natural part of the storyline (especially considering the couple's true nature).

Watch on Netflix