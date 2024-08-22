5 best British thrillers on Netflix to stream right now

British television stands out for a number of reasons — the setting, the culture (spot of tea, anyone?), and come on, let's admit it, the accents. Now, blend in all those positives with a thrilling plotline, and you have a phenomenal combination that can take up an entire weekend.

You'll find some of the best British thriller TV shows on Netflix. Though these series were produced in the U.K., they have captured audiences worldwide, and for good reason: They're awesome. You'll find gangsters, spies, killers, stalkers, and more on this list. These British thrillers are bloody brilliant and are sure to leave you feeling chuffed (see what I did there?).

'Peaky Blinders'

Peaky Blinders Season One (Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

We kick off our list with "Peaky Blinders," which stars the incredible Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, a soldier who returns to Birmingham after WWI. Along with his family, he leads the gang called Peaky Blinders. The show features an incredible cast with Paul Anderson as the older brother, Arthur Shelby; Sophie Rundle as their sister, Ada Shelby; and the late Helen McCrory as their aunt, Polly Gray.

However, the series goes far beyond what you may expect from a typical gangster plotline. It takes you through what it's like to recover from the horrors of war. The creators of the show also take incredible care to showcase realistic dialogue and emotional scenes that capture the heart of the characters. "Peaky Blinders" is a thriller you won't want to miss.

Watch on Netflix

'Killing Eve'

KILLING EVE Official Trailer (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Thriller BBC Series - YouTube Watch On

Sandra Oh may be Canadian and famous for her role in American movies and shows, but her most acclaimed work comes in this cat-and-mouse thriller. Eve Polastri is a British intelligence officer who is bored with her desk-bound job and longs for a far more exciting career. Then, she is tasked to capture the ruthless assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and the chase becomes an obsession for both women.

In case you are wondering, Eve spent a good chunk of her childhood in the U.S., then returned to the U.K., which explains why Eve doesn't have a British accent (although it would have been cool to hear her attempt it). The ending of the series generated some disappointed reactions, but that doesn't take away from the experience of watching the first two seasons (written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell, respectively). Those alone are worth watching.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix

'Baby Reindeer'

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Typically, in stalker stories, the man is the stalker and the woman is the victim. This miniseries turns this tale on its head and reverses the role. Richard Gadd stars as Donny Dunn, who meets Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning) in a London pub where he works as a bartender. To cheer her up, he gives her a cup of tea, and Martha develops an unhealthy obsession with Donny.

While it has dark comedy sprinkled throughout, it's definitely more of a thriller and far darker than what you may expect. Both Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning play broken people whose connection creates an emotional rollercoaster. Gadd has a troubled past that impacts his life and often leads him down dark roads that will have you yelling at him as you watch. What makes this so incredible is that it's based on a true story and is adapted from Gadd's one-man show.

Watch on Netflix

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the most recent entries in Netflix's thriller category is based on a young adult novel of the same name by Holly Jackson, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder." It follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), who is trying to solve a murder-suicide committed five years ago by Salil Singh (Rahul Pattni) against his girlfriend Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies). Pip makes the case part of her school project and, through the investigation, becomes convinced that Salil was wrongfully accused.

This six-part series does a pretty good job of following along the books, though some fans may feel like it's not quite as amazing (but isn't that almost always the truth?). As Pip, American actress Emma Myers does well trying to pull off a British accent, even if it's not perfect.

Watch on Netflix

'Behind Her Eyes'

Behind Her Eyes | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Last on our list is "Behind Her Eyes," a psychological thriller based on a book of the same name. Louise (Simona Brown) begins a relationship with a man who also turns out to be her new boss, David (Tom Bateman). Complicated? Very. What makes matters even stranger is that she also starts a friendship with his wife, Adele (Eve Hewson). Thus begins a bizarre love triangle we wouldn't wish for our worst enemy.

This series will hook you right away. The twist ending, which received mixed reviews, will stay with you long after it's over. Rewatching the show is very enjoyable, as you will notice clues you missed during your first viewing.

Watch on Netflix

More from Tom's Guide