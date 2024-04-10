Tidal just made its hi-res music subscription as cheap as Apple Music

Tidal has officially rolled out a new hi-res streaming plan today (April 10), combining its lossless audio and hi-res tiers into one new Individual plan for $10.99 / £10.99 / AU$12.99 per month. That's good news for hi-res music streaming fans like myself and cuts the monthly subscription price for access to Tidal's hi-res music content to the same price as Apple Music.

Tidal's HiFi and HiFi Plus subscription plans no longer exist — HiFi Plus subscribers will switch to the new plan automatically.

As one of the best music streaming services, Tidal's new plan gives subscribers full access to its entire 110+ million library of tracks in lossless and hi-res FLAC, as well as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio spatial audio content for a flat fee without any additional charges.

The ad-free service comes with access to personalized mixes, editorial playlists, live sessions, and offline listening. A DJ Extension add-on gives access to Tidal’s entire catalog on select DJ hardware and software for an additional $9 monthly plus tax. A Family plan gets full Tidal library access on up to 6 accounts for $16.99 per month, and a Tidal Student plan costs just $4.99.

Tidal is one of the most innovative streaming services available. Its new Tidal plan gets you full access to its library of more than 110 million tracks in full lossless and hi-res audio MQA and FLAC (up to 24-bit/192kHz), as well as <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reference/dolby-atmos-what-it-is-and-how-to-get-it" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tidal.com"" target="_self">Dolby Atmos and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/how-to/what-is-sony-360-reality-audio-how-it-works-and-how-to-use-it" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tidal.com"" target="_self">Sony 360 Reality Audio immersive content.

Tidal was the first music streaming service to offer a hi-res audio library, but until today charged a high price to access its premium content library and features. Tidal's streamlining and price reduction are unusual in the world of streaming services right now. Just the other day, Spotify announced that it was increasing its Premium subscription to $11.99 / £11.99 per month for individual subscribers (up from $10.99 and £10.99). That's an increase of nine percent that, according to a Bloomberg report will begin rolling out in certain markets later this month.

Tidal's new price plan

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tidal plan Price per month DJ Extension Individual $10.99 / £10.99 / AU$12.99 $9.00 / £9.00 per month Family $16.99 / £16.99 / AU$19.99 Row 1 - Cell 2 Student $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$5.99 Row 2 - Cell 2

What you get with Tidal's new plan

(Image credit: Tidal)

1. Full access to Tidal's hi-res library: Tidal's music library claims over 110 million tracks in lossless audio and hi-res FLAC. It adds around 200,000 new hi-res tracks every week.

2. Spatial audio content: Two other features bundled with this new Tidal package are 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos spatial audio integration.

3. Offline listening: Tidal tracks and videos can be downloaded to your phone for offline listening, in any streaming quality.

4. Content exclusives: The amount of exclusive content is among the biggest of any of the best streaming services, and consists of concerts, curated mixes, discovery radio stations, podcasts, and shows.

5: The best content curation: Algorithm-generated recommendations are personalized to your music and video mixes that favor users' listening habits, while my Daily Discovery is a solid tool for finding new artists and songs.

Spotify is the only streaming service without a lossless, hi-res, or spatial audio streaming tier, making Tidal's new streamlined subscription plan another great reason to think about switching.