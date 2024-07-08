Score! Get 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free ahead of Prime Day
New members can save big on Amazon's service
One of the best music streaming services we've tested is getting a massive discount in the lead up to Prime Day.
For a limited time, Amazon is offering 5 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited to eligible subscribers. The offer is open to customers who haven't previously participated in a trial of the music service. After your 5 months are up, you can cancel or opt to pay $9.99/month. (Non-Prime members pay $10.99/month).
Amazon Music Unlimited: 5 free months @ Amazon
Amazon is giving Prime members 5 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. (Non-members get 3 free months). The service gives subscribers access to its library of over 100 million songs. Once your extended trial is up, Prime members pay $9.99/month (or $10.99 for non-members).
Operating as a separate Amazon streaming tier from its Amazon Music service, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a very strong 100 million songs in its library with access to CD-quality streams and higher for an extra fee, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio content. You'll get full hands-free control via Alexa, as well as access to playlist and stations; although the service is less focused on curated content than some of its rivals.
In our Amazon Music Unlimited testing, we said that the sound delivery from its CD-quality content via the desktop app was glitch-free. Although not as slick in terms of its user interface as main rivals including Apple Music and Spotify, the service is still competitive and this 5 month trial is a great way to explore and listen for free.
