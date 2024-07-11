'Twisters' reviews are in — critics are calling it a 'must-see summer blockbuster'

"Twisters" looks set to be another smash in what's looking to be the summer of Glen Powell hits. After impressing in the Netflix movie, "Hit Man" earlier this year, Powell's now part of the ensemble cast for one of the biggest movie events of 2024.

"Twisters" is a standalone, legacy sequel to Jan de Bont's 1996 disaster thriller, "Twister", and brings a new generation of storm chasers up close and personal with one of the most destructive forces of nature around. And judging by early reactions, "Twisters" is the summer blockbuster we all hoped it would be.

Critics reactions to the movie have landed. A glance at the "Twisters" Rotten Tomatoes page — 75% critics rating, at the time of writing — will tell you that "Twisters" is not universally loved... but few movies are. And after all, those who did enjoy the disaster flick have some very positive things to say about the new movie.

Okay, so what are critics saying about "Twisters"?

Praise is pouring in for "Twisters". (Image credit: Universal)

HeyUGuys' writer Linda Marric gave the movie a perfect, 5-star rating. Marric said "Twisters" was a 'must-see summer blockbuster' and described the movie as a hugely entertaining and engaging white knuckle ride unlike no other' and a 'cinematic experience with a soul, which blends adrenaline-fuelled excitement with classic romcom storytelling". How's that for high praise?

The Daily Telegraph's Robbie Collin also awarded the movie a 5-star rating, arguing that it was "the most wholehearted, warm-blooded, meticulously crafted good time at the movies since "Top Gun: Maverick".

4/5 ratings also came from Total Film's Jamie Graham and Empire's Beth Webb. Graham claims "Twisters" 'outstrips Jan de Bont's original blustery blockbuster for scale', whilst Webb labeled it 'a gripping old-school movie event'.

Of course, we mentioned that "Twisters" has failed to win universal praise. Writing for The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney admitted he wasn't fully swept up in the story.

Although he was impressed by the visuals — they boast 'more definition and visual sophistication than the sequel's progenitor' — Rooney said the individual characters and performances had 'limited scope' in comparison to the tornadoes themselves.

Likewise, Variety's Owen Gleiberman said he wished Mark L. Smith's screenplay gave the cast 'more to do', and said "Twisters" was 'not nearly as good' as its predecessor, even though he said parts were fun, and admitted Lee Isaac Chung had done a 'smooth and confident job' of trying to recreate what "Twister" did decades ago.

Damon Wise offered perhaps one of the most damning takes at Deadline, describing the new movie as "being more of a loose, self-contained cover version" of its predecessor, adding: "It's hard to imagine who "Twisters" is actually for. The dialogue is creaky... and the bad behavior of rapidly spinning air isn't really something to invest in. Which, as the end credits roll, might explain why there was a 28-year gap between this one and the last one…". Ouch.

What is 'Twisters' about?

(Image credit: Universal/Warner Bros.)

If those reactions have you intrigued, and you need to know a little bit more about "Twisters", let us help.

The official movie synopsis reads: "Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of "Minari", "Twisters" stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Where the Crawdads Sing", "Normal People") and Glen Powell ("Anyone But You", "Top Gun: Maverick") as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

"Edgard-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights") to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

"As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

In addition to Edgar-Jones, Powell, and Ramos, the movie also features David Corenswet (AKA the star of James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" movie), Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipkam, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane, among others.

Excited? You can look forward to watching "Twisters" in theaters from Friday, July 19.