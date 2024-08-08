'The Batman' returns to theaters alongside an exclusive sneak peek at 'The Penguin' — here’s when you can watch it

Fans of Gotham City’s brooding protector have reason to celebrate as "The Batman" is set to make a return to theaters very soon. This popular dark superhero movie, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the titular character, wowed audiences with its gritty storytelling and visuals.

In this special theatrical re-release, you'll get to experience the thrilling journey of Bruce Wayne once more and also get an exclusive peek at the highly anticipated spinoff series, "The Penguin". This preview offers a glimpse into the rise of Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) and his transformation into the notorious crime lord.

If you need a refresher before booking your theater ticket, then you’ve come to the right place. "The Batman" is a dark and gritty reimagining of the iconic superhero's story, set in the second year of Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting career.

It explores a Gotham City plagued by corruption and crime, with a focus on Batman's role as both a vigilante and a detective. Praised for its deep dive into the psychological aspects of both the hero and his enemies, "The Batman" quickly became a favorite in the franchise (for me anyway).

The central plot revolves around a series of gruesome murders orchestrated by the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer targeting Gotham's elite. As Batman investigates these crimes, he finds a web of corruption that implicates some of the city's most powerful figures, including those with ties to his own family's past.

The movie also delves into Batman's evolving relationships with key characters like Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and the crime lord Oswald, also known as the Penguin.

Ultimately, "The Batman" is as much about Bruce Wayne's internal struggles as it is about his battle against Gotham's external threats. It's a genuinely thrilling movie that offers a fresh and complex take on the beloved superhero.

When can you watch 'The Batman' in theaters?

"The Batman" is set to return to U.S. theaters for a special one-night-only screening, hosted by AMC Theatres on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. You can buy tickets directly on the website.

In addition to the movie’s re-release, audiences will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of "The Penguin" which will feature insights from Farrell, along with executive producers Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Lauren LeFranc — who also serves as the show's writer and showrunner — and Craig Zobel, the director of the first three episodes.

"The Penguin" spinoff will provide a more in-depth look at Oswald’s backstory, his ruthless ambition and the machinations that propel him to the top of the city's criminal hierarchy. From the first trailer, this show also has the chance to explore the power vacuum left in Gotham's underworld following the events of "The Batman" and how Oswald seizes the opportunity to expand his influence.

Those who have a Max subscription might be tempted to watch "The Batman" at home, but I would highly recommend seeing it in theaters again. A masterpiece like this deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible, and pairing that with an exclusive sneak peek at "The Penguin" makes it an even better experience.

"The Penguin" comes to Max on September 8, 2024.