'Mufasa: The Lion King' and 'Sonic 3' both just hit theaters — but only one's worth watching on the big screen

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" and "Mufasa: The Lion King" have both hit U.S. theaters as of today (Dec. 20), presenting moviegoers of all ages with a big conundrum; which is worth seeing more?

On the surface, both seem like a fine choice; the former is the latest in a string of solid, very entertaining family video game adaptations from Paramount and SEGA. Meanwhile, "Mufasa" is the newest adventure from Disney, boasting an A-list voice cast and new songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and could follow "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become another box office smash for the House of Mouse.

In actuality, though, I'd argue only one truly warrants a trip to the movies. If you're planning your big-screen viewing right now, here's my advice: skip "Mufasa" — or wait for it to hit Disney Plus — and see "Sonic 3" instead.

I had the chance to see both ahead of release and, while I wouldn't call either of them a truly terrible watch, the Blue Blur's third outing is easily the more entertaining option, in my opinion.

'Sonic 3' is a big-screen blast

I've been a long-time advocate of the "Sonic" movies, so I wasn't shocked that I enjoyed "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," but I am genuinely impressed by how they keep getting better each time.

The first two movies in Jeff Fowler's trilogy showed that the team genuinely loved Sonic and co, and that continues to be true here. If you enjoyed the previous two adventures, this is more of the same — zippy, quippy, family action — that's only bolstered by new additions to the gang and higher-than-ever stakes.

While "Sonic 3" does occasionally sag to make space for tragic Shadow backstory flashbacks, these are necessary to establish our new arrival, and things otherwise race along. You'll just as soon be whisked off to a new location, for a new battle or setpiece — it's impossible not to crack a smile at Shadow landing the Akira slide up the side of a skyscraper — or a goofy moment from Doctor Eggman, courtesy of a lithe, enthusiastic comic turn from the always-entertaining Jim Carrey.

There are moments here that longtime Sonic fans are going to love (yes, the "Live and Learn" moment is as fun as you'd hope), but you don't need to be a die-hard Sonic or Shadow fan to enjoy what's here. "Sonic 3" is packed with thrills and comic moments but still manages to strike the perfect balance between the newer, more mature elements with ease. And, judging by the gleeful shouts and laughter in my showing, from viewers of all ages, "Sonic 3" is going to go down well with all kinds of moviegoers.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' pales in comparison

"Mufasa: The Lion King" feels fairly forgettable and, worse, unnecessary. Seeing Barry Jenkins' name attached had me hopeful that this would be the movie that proved why Disney's remained committed to this ongoing live-action remake/prequel project — but it wasn't.

The songs pale in comparison to the original "Lion King" tracks, "Mufasa" boasts frequent, tiresome interruptions from Timon and Pumbaa, and, worst of all, the movie has answers for questions I don't think anyone has had about "The Lion King," including such fascinating topics as "Why does Pride Rock look exactly the way it does?"

The voice work from the likes of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Mads Mikkelsen, and John Kani and some inventive shots bring some personality to the project, but they're still hampered by the uncanny nature of these photorealistic animals.

The whole movie just felt so... disposable, that's the only way I can describe "Mufasa." It isn't necessarily executed poorly, it's just also not that engaging a watch, and pales in comparison to its namesake, 2D predecessor, which remains one of Disney's most well-loved movies.

I'm pleased to see that other viewers seem to agree with me — reviews for "Sonic 3" generally seem to be more positive, thus far — and while I'm sure some moviegoers will disagree with my take, I can totally see "Sonic 3" running rings around the box office competition this holiday season. Oh and P.S.: you'll want to stick around for the "Sonic 3" credits.