'Jurassic World Rebirth' trailer proves mutant dinosaurs make more sense than you think — and it’s about time this franchise evolved

“Jurassic World Rebirth” didn’t truly hook me until I heard the main mutant dinosaur was inspired by a classic T-Rex, a Rancor, and a Xenomorph. This is certainly a bold move for the franchise, but I stand by it, even if most of the internet doesn’t.

Unfortunately, the new trailer has stirred up controversy, particularly around the introduction of other mutant dinos, like raptors with wings.

Now, I get why people might be skeptical. The “Jurassic” franchise has mostly stayed true to the authentic appearance of dinosaurs (with a few exceptions in “Jurassic World”), so suddenly taking a hard left into “what the F is that?” territory is bound to spark strong reactions.

In fact, mutant dinosaurs make sense for the future of this franchise. Not only do they bring something fresh to the table for this new group of characters (including the badass Scarlett Johansson) but they also take the series back to its horror roots, which is something I've been wanting for a long time.

Mutated dinos actually deserve all the hype right now, and here’s why.

This isn’t sci-fi gone too far, because it’s exactly what we’d do

You’re telling me that if humans actually got hold of dino DNA, the first thing we’d do is open a theme park? That’s hard to believe.

I think we all know how humanity works by now. We’d mix genes, tweak traits, and run experiments until we created something bigger, stronger, faster, and, more dangerous (cue the dramatic music).

The franchise has always hinted at human greed, but “Rebirth” leans all the way in. These creatures aren’t just the result of scientific curiosity, they’re weapons, once created by scientists who believe they can control the uncontrollable. And that, honestly, is what makes this direction so interesting. And kind of ironic that those scientists were probably wiped out by their own creations.

Yes, the “Jurassic” franchise is far from realistic, and yes, it’s not supposed to be serious, but I think these mutant dinosaurs are about as realistic as it can get.

The new “Jurassic World Rebirth” trailer takes some big risks by showing off most of the mutant dinosaurs, and it was inevitable that some people would react negatively. Personally, I’m actually excited about the winged raptors — the franchise is finally making them scary again, instead of framing them as allies. At the end of the day, they’re still creatures driven by instinct and primal nature.

Despite the current hesitancy from fans, there’s no doubt “Rebirth” will still be a box office success thanks to the franchise’s massive recognition. And honestly, I’m glad this movie is taking a new direction instead of sticking to the usual formula.

This time, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali play characters who purposely travel to the original research facility from “Jurassic Park,” hoping to recover genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA could offer life-saving benefits to humanity, only to find mankind’s worst creations.

What happens when the dinosaurs aren’t just animals anymore, but weapons? What does survival look like when the threat is something we've built ourselves? That’s a far more interesting premise than yet another “don’t move, it sees you” scene.

So yes, people might complain that it’s too much, but let’s be honest: “Jurassic” has always been a little unhinged. This is just the next evolutionary step in banishing franchise fatigue while making these movies genuinely scary again.

Don’t worry though, longtime fans won’t be left behind because “Jurassic World Rebirth” still features plenty of classic dinosaurs, just with a fresh, twisted spin. As someone whose favorite franchise is “Alien,” knowing the mutated T-Rex draws inspiration from the Xenomorph has me pretty biased.

I couldn’t be more excited to see this bold blend of iconic beasts and nightmarish new horrors come to life.

I’m so ready to watch ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

People tend to resist change, especially when it comes to beloved franchises, but “Jurassic World Rebirth” deserves an open mind.

It’s easy to dismiss the mutant dinosaurs as too outlandish, but sometimes a little nightmare fuel is exactly what keeps a series alive and exciting. I’m all here for the bold risks this movie is taking, and I genuinely believe it will deliver thrills and surprises we haven’t seen before.

So before you write it off, give it a chance (mutant dinos and all) because this could be the wild ride the franchise has been waiting for. I’ll definitely be going to the theatre on opening night.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” hits theaters on July 2, 2025.