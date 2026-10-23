3 new to Netflix movies to watch this weekend — including Russell Crowe’s iconic historical action epic (Oct. 23-25)

The weather outside is becoming increasingly gloomy (or maybe that’s just where I live?), which means only one thing: it’s prime Netflix watching season. Forget going outdoors; why not spend your weekend checking out the latest additions to the streaming service’s library?

However, Netflix’s library is pretty vast, and it’s easy to get stuck in a loop of spending more time deciding what to watch rather than actually watching. That’s where I can help. I’ve taken a look through Netflix’s October 2026 slate and picked out three arrivals worthy of your watchlist. From a historical epic to an action blockbuster to a charming period drama.

These are the Netflix movies I recommend you watch this weekend; they’re definitely more enjoyable than walking around in the cold.

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‘Gladiator’ (2000)

GLADIATOR | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe, “Gladiator” is among the most iconic and acclaimed historical epics in movie history. Beloved for its brutal Colosseum fights and often-quoted lines (“I will have my vengeance, in this life, or the next,” “Are you not entertained?”), Ridley Scott delivered a movie that reigns supreme in cinema history to this day. Netflix also added the 2024 sequel, which makes for a respectable double bill, even if “Gladiator II” wasn’t perhaps worth the almost 25- wait.

Against the backdrop of the Roman Empire, Maximus Decimus Meridius (Crowe) is a celebrated general under Emperor Aurelius (Richard Harris). However, when Aurelius’ son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), murders his father to take control of Rome, Maximus’ family is killed, and he is taken by slave traders who sell him to a gladiator trainer. Thrown into the blood-soaked Colosseum, Maximus vows revenge on Commodus and fights with ferocity and purpose.

Watch "Gladiator" on Netflix now

‘The Fate of the Furious’ (2017)

The Fate of the Furious - Official Trailer - #F8 In Theaters April 14 (HD) - YouTube Watch On

You always know what you’re getting with “The Fast and the Furious” movies. They might not be high art, and typically contain dialogue that will make your toes curl, but where else can you see a suped-up supercar being chased by a nuclear submarine across a frozen lake? “The Fate of the Furious” is the eighth installment in the action franchise, and even if the tank was getting low at this point (“F9” and “Fast X” ran on engine fumes), it’s still undeniably blockbuster entertainment. Plus, Charlize Theron joins the assembly as Cipher.

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Following on from the emotional “Furious 7,” which marked the final appearance of the late Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the action hero who puts family above everything, suddenly betrays his friends and begins working for the mysterious cyberterrorist Cipher (Theron). Now, the Fast crew has to hunt down not only this new threat to world peace, but also to find out why their leader has suddenly turned his back on them.

Watch "The Fate of the Furious" on Netflix now

‘Emily’ (2022)

EMILY | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi debuted earlier this year and caused quite the stir. “Emily” offers an insight into the novelist behind the book, Emily Brontë (played by Emma Mackey), exploring the relationship that inspired her to pen the timeless story of a volatile romance between two headstrong lovers.

Okay, so cards on the table, writer/director Frances O’Connor takes many creative liberties in this biographical drama. In fact, the relationship between Emily and the young William Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) at the movie's core is the stuff of cinematic invention. Instead, “Emily” weaves a semi-fictional account of the author's life, showing her inner struggle as her artistic and romantic desires clash with the societal expectations of the time. It might not be totally historically accurate, but “Emily” is still a wonderful watch.

Watch "Emily" on Netflix now

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