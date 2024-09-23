A new 'Gladiator 2' trailer just dropped — and I'm convinced this could be the movie of the year

While I've been excited since it landed, the first "Gladiator 2" trailer didn't quite set my heart on fire ("No Church In The Wild"... really?) the way I wanted it to, and I've been trying to rein in my expectations ever so slightly. But much like the setting, that opinion's ancient history.

A new "Gladiator 2" trailer dropped earlier today (August 23), and after watching it on repeat, I'm absolutely convinced this sequel's going to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott - YouTube Watch On

The main thing that's got me so hyped is the fact that this trailer put a stronger emphasis on the various forces vying for power this time out. The first trailer was seemingly more interested in selling us on the raw spectacle of a "Gladiator" sequel — which, to be clear, I'm so on board for — but this new one was more interested in establishing the moving parts of this particular tale.

Ordinarily, I'm not super fond of having as much spelled out for me, but with a "Gladiator" sequel, it just feels right to have the stakes set out a little clearer. Much of what made the original so compelling, for me, was the emotions behind all the brawling; they livened up all the arena combat. Having those same stakes just laid out a little clearer has me ready and willing to be swept up in all the drama.

As far as big reveals we go, we only got one major new reveal, and it's only confirmation of what so many of us had already guessed: Lucius is indeed Maximus Decimus Meridius' (Russell Crowe) son. Otherwise, we're treated mostly to more hints at particular characters' motivations, and even more scenes that establish the "Gladiator" sequel's grand scale. Above all else, it makes Paul Mescal look like a fantastic lead.

Not only does the new footage prove Lucius is even more of an incredibly capable brawler (the sound of the punch he throws in hand-to-hand combat!), but he also looks like he has the presence and purpose to serve as a fitting successor to Crowe's original performance.

On the strength of everything we've seen so far, I'm absolutely convinced that Ridley Scott's latest effort could end up being one of the movie highlights of the year, and I can't wait to see "Gladiator 2" on the biggest screen possible. And if you can't, either, we haven't got to wait all that much longer; "Gladiator 2" hits theaters on November 22, 2024 (November 15 outside of the U.S.).

