7 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu and more (July 30-August 5)

Halloween has come early this week as the top new movies to watch across the best streaming services are dominated by horror flicks including blockbuster prequel “A Quiet Place: Day One” and slasher trilogy capper “Maxxxine."

However, Netflix subscribers are the real winners this week, as the world’s most popular service is delivering a large handful of new films. And the list is pretty diverse ranging from an inspirational documentary to a Spongebob Squarepants spin-off that puts Sandy Cheeks in the spotlight. Plus, there are also new offerings on premium streaming platforms and Hulu's collection of "Planet of the Apes" movies is getting even bigger.

If you’re looking for a rundown of the best new movies to watch this week, you’ve come to the right place. Below is a guide to all the freshest flicks you’ll want on your radar. And be sure to also check out our guide to the best new TV shows this week.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ (PVOD)

A Quiet Place: Day One | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn - YouTube Watch On

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is the third installment in the horror franchise but rather than address the cliffhanger ending of “A Quiet Place Part II” it instead takes viewers back to the very beginning. Yup, this is a prequel and a pretty darn good one at that. However, the “Day One” subtitle is a little misleading as the movie very quickly moves past the initial pandemonium caused by the franchise’s central alien invasion and instead settles into a fairly routine survival-horror setup with empty streets and scattered survivors.

Nevertheless, it still feels distinct from the previous two “A Quiet Place” movies and is anchored by the phenomenal Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actress plays Sam, a woman who gets caught up in a nightmare situation when feral extraterrestrial creatures attracted to sound drop from the sky. Stranded in the now overrun New York City, she teams up with fellow survivors to navigate the horrific situation. But her mission isn’t one of survival, instead her driving force is something more personal: Scoring the last slice of pizza from her favorite NYC parlor.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 30

‘Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa’ (Netflix)

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

To call Lhakpa Sherpa an inspirational figure is an understatement. Sherpa has been facing testing ordeal and conquering mountains (both literal and metaphorical) all her life. Born in rural Nepal, she faced gender-based prejudice from an early age. Eventually moving to the United States in search of a better life, she faced yet more hardship due to an abusive relationship and had to battle to provide for her two daughters, Sunny and Shiny.

All these difficulties would have broken many people, but not Lhakpa Sherpa. She channeled all this struggle into a powerful drive and became the first Nepali woman to climb Mount Everest in 2000, before reaching the summit nine more times to set a record for the most Everest summits by a woman. “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa” sees director Lucy Walker chronicle all these remarkable achievements but the documentary also displays how true heroism can be found in the most unlikely place, not just at the very top of Everest.

Watch on Netflix from July 31

‘Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color’ (Netflix)

GODZILLA MINUS ONE/MINUS COLOR Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Godzilla Minus One” landed on Netflix earlier this summer, but this week the streamer is offering a new way to experience this masterful monster movie. “Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color” is the same movie, but with the color drained to give the flick a monochrome makeover. This has become something of a niche trend in blockbuster filmmaking with the likes of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” getting a “Black & Chrome Edition” too. However, this is no cheap gimmick, “Minus Color” is a tribute to the very first “Godzilla’ movie released in 1954.

It’s also important to note that creating “Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color” was a very time-consuming process. The filmmakers didn’t just add a black-and-white filter and call it a day, instead professional colorists were hired to go through frame-by-frame and bring the movie to life in a new way. There are no additional or extended scenes in this version, but in the absence of color the movie's take on Godzilla feels even more intimidating, and this version is perfect if you're itching for a rewatch.

Watch on Netflix from August 1

‘Tarot’ (Netflix)

TAROT â€“ Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

I’m not going to sugar-coat this one: “Tarot” is not a very good movie. In fact, while I felt the movie was pretty poor when I caught it in theaters, critics seemed to rate it even lower. It currently holds an abysmal 18% score on Rotten Tomatoes . So why the inclusion on this list? That’s because I could see this trashy teen horror appealing to those looking for a disposable pick to watch with friends. And in that specific situation, it may have some value.

Like many generic horror movies, “Tarot” centers on a group of friends getting involved in forces behind their understanding and then slowly being killed off one by one. In this case, the spooky circumstances revolve around a cursed deck of tarot cards. Once the sinister presence within these dusty cards is unleashed, the friends must uncover the deck's mysterious past in the hopes of finding a way to break the curse. Once again, "Tarot" is only worth watching if you have a high tolerance for stupid movies with gapping-wide plot holes. Don't say I didn't warn you...

Watch on Netflix from August 1

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ (Hulu)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is the latest entry in the remarkably consistent Apes franchise. Set decades after 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes”, the Earth has been reclaimed by nature with only a few remnants of humanity’s former dominion remaining and the scarce few survivors in hiding. Apes rule this new planet, with primates split into various clans. In this strange new world, our point of view protagonist is a young chimp hunter named Noa (Owen Teague).

Pitched as the start of a new trilogy, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” sees Noa set out on a quest to rescue his tribe after they are taken prisoner by a vicious group of savage raiders who operate on behalf of the ruthless Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). During this mission to find his people, Noa encounters a young human girl, Mae (Freya Allan), and a complicated alliance is forged. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” boasts blockbuster thrills and stunning CGI, but most impressively, it does a fantastic job carrying the torch from the previous Apes trilogy.

Watch on Hulu from August 2

‘Maxxxine’ (PVOD)

MaXXXine | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of trilogies, “Maxxxine” is the closing chapter in director Ti West’s “X” series and sees Mia Goth reprising her role of Maxine Minx from 2022’s “X”. Set in ‘80s Hollywood, and dripping with neon noir vibes, “Maxxxine” is a slasher that tips its cap to the genre while also striving to break free from the tropes typically found in these movies. It’s an ambitious project and truthfully doesn't quite nail everything it attempts, but the established double act of West and Goth are so committed to the concept that you can’t help but admire the effort.

Set several years after “X”, Maxine is on the cusp of achieving her much-desired big Hollywood break after being cast in the lead role of a much anticipated (and extremely controversial) horror sequel. But it’s not just learning lines that she’s got to contend with as a terrifying killer is stalking young starlets on the streets of Los Angeles. Plus, adding yet more drama, is the fear that Maxine’s violent past will surface at any moment. Prepare yourself for pulpy fun, and an ending that doesn’t quite satisfy, and you might just find “Maxxxine” a bloody good time.

Buy or rent on Amazon from August 2

‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ (Netflix)

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’m far from a SpongeBob SquarePants superfan but I’m delighted to see the often underutilized Sandy Cheeks finally get her own movie in the aptly titled “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie”. Stepping out from the shadow of the yellow sponge (though Squarepants is still heavily involved), the loveable rodent is the only one who can save the day when the residents of Bikini Bottom are suddenly scooped straight out of the ocean.

To save their best friends, Spongebob and Sandy must travel beyond the sea to the squirrel's home state of Texas and stop the villainous plot of an evil CEO (Wanda Sykes). Ditching the 2D cartoon look of the ever-popular Nickelodeon show, “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” is a blend of live-action and 3D animation (similar to the recent Spongebob movie “Sponge on the Run”) and looks like a colorful distraction for younger Netflix viewers and big kids alike.

Watch on Netflix from August 2