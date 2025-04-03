I’ve seen 25 minutes of Disney Pixar’s ‘Elio’ — and it just became one of my most anticipated movies of the summer

"Deadpool & Wolverine", "Moana 2" and "Inside Out 2" helped Walt Disney Studios notch a monster 2024, with all three movies raking in more than $1 billion worldwide.

This year, the House of Mouse has started out with more of a stumble as "Captain America: Brave New World" and Snow White" haven't exactly received the warmest reception.

However, after seeing some footage from Pixar's next movie, I'm convinced it might well be one of the hits of the summer.

Ahead of its release in June, I was lucky enough to attend a preview screening of "Elio." Journalists saw a bunch of concept art and a selection of of scenes, which amounted to about 25 minutes' worth of footage.

As both a sci-fi guy and a Disney kid at heart, "Elio" was already on my radar, but after seeing some of the movie in action, I am way more excited to see the full movie this summer than I already was.

Want to know why? You can find a little more info about Pixar's latest creation and my initial "Elio" reaction below.

What is 'Elio' about?

Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Elio" is a story about a young boy with bizarre dreams. 11-year-old Elio (Yonas Kibreab) feels isolated on Earth, and his biggest wish is to leave life on Earth behind and to be abducted by aliens.

In this galaxy-spanning adventure, Elio's wish comes true, and he's whisked millions of miles across the universe and inducted into an interplanetary organization known as the "Communiverse" and (mistakenly) identified as the representative from our little blue planet.

In addition to Kibreab, the movie also features voice performances from Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson, and more.

Verdict: 'Elio' is now one of my must-see movies of the summer

Elio and his alien pal, Glordon. (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios/Pixar)

"Elio" producer Mary Alice Drumm was in attendance at our screening, and she described it both as "a visual feast" and "a really emotional film", and she wasn't kidding on either front.

Pixar's artists haven't just aimed for your average aliens; they've really cooked up some odd lifeforms that look, well, alien and make this particular vision of outer space feel distinct in a crowded genre.

It's especially energizing to consider the challenges the team faced here, such as finding ways to make Glordon (an adorable tardigrade-like critter) as expressive as other on-screen folk, despite his lack of eyes and ears.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios/Pixar)

Even from this selection of footage, it's clear that the team put in a lot of effort in realizing "Elio's" aesthetic. Coupled with a suitably grand and varied score from composer Rob Simonsen, the world really felt dynamic and lively, and I'm very keen to see more.

As I haven't seen the full film, I wouldn't want to make any major points about the story, but I will say that the few scenes we did see radiated, in turn, warmth, joy and unabashed wonder.

Elio is a character who feels like he doesn't have a place in his world, and I wouldn't be surprised if the movie ends up sparking some conversations about loneliness and belonging.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios/Pixar)

Tonally, things felt sweet and endearing but never quite veered into saccharine territory, and there were plenty of laughs to be had even in this selection of clips, too.

In short, the "Elio" footage I've seen so far makes Pixar's upcoming adventure look like an incredibly characterful and creative vision of the universe, and one with some real emotion bubbling under the surface.

If this kaleidoscopic, charming vision of the universe is representative of the full movie, I’m sure plenty of viewers will leave their local movie theaters very happy. It's easily one of the movies from 2025 I'm most excited for, and I really hope the full release delivers.

"Elio" hits U.S. and U.K. theaters on June 20, 2025.

Looking for something new to stream in the meantime? Be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus for plenty more streaming recommendations.