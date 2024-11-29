I didn't queue for the Target Taylor Swift exclusive book and CD — because there's another way to get them
Taylor Swift teamed up with Target to launch a new Eras Tour book covering the world-dominating tour, alongside the first physical editions of The Tortured Poet's Department: The Anthology with the mammoth 35-track album in vinyl and CD.
These were Target in-store exclusives for Black Friday, but I didn't venture out to a store on one of the busiest shopping days in the year. Instead, I waited for the sale to come to me.
From tomorrow (Nov 30) you can order The Tortured Poet's Department: The Anthology at Target and pick up the The Official Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Book for $39 from Target at the same time.
Whether you got tickets to a stop on the Eras tour or watched The Eras Tour movie online, the book is a look back at one of the most successful tours of all time, including over 500 images across the 256-page hardback.
I was lucky enough to go to a date in London in the summer, and was absolutely floored by how impressive the visuals were, from the videos playing behind her as she performed through to the many, many costumes.
The book (rightly) recognizes how influential and detailed this tour was, and makes a great way to dive into (even more) Swiftie lore. And as the show I went to was in the summer, it included the new TTPD setlist.
Which was handy, as I'd been streaming The Anthology edition relentlessly since it came out. At this point, it's hard to image the album without tracks like So High School and thank you aiMee.
Given how much I've already (virtually) spun the album, I really need to grab the vinyl and get it rotating on my record player...
