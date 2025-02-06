How to watch 'The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story' online from anywhere

Retelling a sad true story, "The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" is based on the fatal shooting of pro cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson. This drama revisits the events that led to yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong killing her rival in a jealous rage.

Here's how to watch "The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story' - Streams, release date "The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Thursday, February 6.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Armstrong (played here by Caitty Lotz) began dating pro cyclist Colin Strickland (Kyle Schmid) in 2019 but then the couple broke up two years later – at which point, Strickland started dating Wilson (Larissa Dias). A few months later, he and Armstrong became an item once again but he was reluctant to end his friendship with Wilson.

The film captures the jealous and simmering rage of the yoga teacher Armstrong which spilled over into something all together more serious when she discovered Strickland and Wilson had met up without her telling her about it. Wilson was shot twice in the head and once in the chest.

Despite the fact her SUV had been seen in the vicinity in Austin, Texas, Armstrong was not initially a suspect but by the time the police had gathered enough evidence to obtain a warrant she had sold her car and flown to Costa Rica on her sister's passport.

She then had cosmetic surgery and changed her appearance but was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on June 29, 2022. And the story doesn't end there – she subsequently attempted to escape from custody after being transported to a medical facility for a doctor’s appointment.

Read on to find out how to watch "The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" premiered on Lifetime last June but is now available to stream on Hulu from Thursday, February 6 in the U.S.

Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 7 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Abroad and unable to access your usual domestic streaming platform? Don't panic. You can still catch the film by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story' from anywhere in the world

If "The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story' around the world

"The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story" doesn't look like it will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. but if you are an American working away from home or on vacation abroad you should be able to catch it by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – full instructions above.

'The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story' trailer

Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story' cast

Caity Lotz as Kaitlin Armstrong

Kyle Schmid as Colin Strickland

Larissa Dias as Moriah Wilson

Monice Peter as Detective Brown

Brad Harder as Detective Bertrand

Jason McKinnon as Rick Cofer

Dean Redman as Landon Jones

Emy Aneke as Mark

Natalie Farrow as Christine Armstrong

Miranda Edwards as Judge

Heidi Bauman as Alex Levenson

Meaghan Hewitt McDonald as Paula

Benjamin J Stevens as Cute Enough Guy

Christian Sloan as Tom

Juliana Capera Montoya as Receptionist

Francisca Dennis as Yogi Leader

Stephanie Biela Hungerford as Doctor

Clay St. Thomas as Car Dealer

More from Tom's Guide