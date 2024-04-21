How to watch 'Secrets of the Octopus' online — stream the new James Cameron nature doc from anywhere

As National Geographic's explorer-at-large (as well as multi-Academy Award winning writer and director) James Cameron turns his attention to the “Secrets of the Octopus” which premieres on Sunday, April 21, just in time for Earth Day, on Nat Geo and streams the following day on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S.

Traveling abroad and unable to watch the three-part documentary? Below we explain how to catch "Secrets of the Octopus" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Secrets of the Octopus' streaming details "Secrets of the Octopus" premieres on Sunday, April 21 on Nat Geo and streams the following day on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S.

• U.S. — Nat Geo (via Sling TV or FuboTV)/Hulu/ Disney+ • U.K. — Disney+ • Australia — Disney+

• Watch from anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

"In every ocean, just beyond our shores, lives an animal with characteristics we think of as “human” - intelligent, social, curious, gentle and fierce," begins the press release for the new James Cameron three-part documentary, "Secrets of the Octopus".

It goes on: "They build cities, use tools and collaborate with other species to hunt. They have personalities - some are bold, while others shy. These animals can change their skin colour, texture and body shape in a blink of an eye and see in wavelengths beyond our vision." And these are not even the most astonishing details.

Cameron studied to be a marine biologist in the early 1970s before he became a science fiction writer and Hollywood A -Lister. "I've always held the octopus in very high regard," he told one newspaper recently.

"I always imagined that when that flying saucer lands on the White House lawn and the ramp comes down, it’s going to be something that looks like an octopus that comes out because there are certainly more water worlds in the universe and worlds that are under ice and have liquid oceans than there are worlds like us that have a balance between land and ocean.”

Read on to find out how to watch "Secrets of the Octopus" online and from anywhere...

How to watch 'Secrets of the Octopus' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All three episodes of "Secrets of the Octopus" will air back-to-back on the National Geographic channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 21. For those who don't have cable, not to worry, you can get the Nat Geo channel through cord cutter options Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV is the cheaper of the two. You'll need its Sling Blue package, costing from $40 a month. New customers can currently save $10 on their first month, though, making it just $30.

FuboTV is a more a more comprehensive option, but it is also considerably more expensive, with its cheapest plan starting from $79.99 a month. However, you can get a 7-day free trial!

Following the premiere on Nat Geo, "Secrets of the Octopus" will land on Hulu the following day on April 22.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after the 30-day Hulu free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

Watch 'Secrets of the Octopus' from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching "Secrets of the Octopus" on Hulu?

You can still watch the three part documentary from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country.

Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy... "Secrets of the Octopus"

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch 'Secrets of the Octopus' in Canada

(Image credit: Free)

"Secrets of the Octopus" arrives on Disney+ in Canada on Sunday, April 22.

Any Americans currently abroad on work or vacation in the Great White North can also catch the show on Hulu via NordVPN, our recommended VPN, to ensure they don't miss out.

How to watch 'Secrets of the Octopus' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Free)

"Secrets of the Octopus" arrives on Disney+ in the U.K. on Monday, April 22 but also available on Hulu via NordVPN, our recommended VPN.

How to watch 'Secrets of the Octopus' in Australia

(Image credit: Australia flag)

"Secrets of the Octopus" arrives on Disney+ in Australia on Monday, April 22 but also available on Hulu via NordVPN, our recommended VPN.

Official 'Secrets of the Octopus' trailer

'Secrets of the Octopus' episode guide

E01: “ Shapeshifters ” - Whether transforming their body shape and color to disappear or mimicking their deadliest enemy. Octopus use shapeshifting superpowers to survive.

” - Whether transforming their body shape and color to disappear or mimicking their deadliest enemy. Octopus use shapeshifting superpowers to survive. E02: “ Masterminds ” - Deeply curious, strategic, and super smart – the octopus is one of nature’s ultimate problem solvers.

” - Deeply curious, strategic, and super smart – the octopus is one of nature’s ultimate problem solvers. E03: “Social Networkers” - The octopus was thought to be nature’s ultimate loner – now its secret social life is revealed.

What is the weirdest thing about the octopus? Eight legs, three hearts and blue blood not enough for you? Ok, you'll definitely have to watch "Secrets of the Octopus" then...