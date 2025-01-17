How to watch 'Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers' online from anywhere

Before he was a correspondent on the "Daily Show" or the host of "Have I Got News For You" Roy Wood Jr was a successful stand-up who made his network standup debut on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 2006. In "Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" he gets back to his roots with funny and on-the-money social and political commentary.

Here's how to watch "Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers' Streams, release date "Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, January 17 and will stream on Disney+ internationally.

• U.S. — Hulu /Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Recorded in the Lincoln Theatre in Washington D.C. in September 2024, Roy Wood Jr. takes his broad theme (and the name of the show) as the peculiar sense of separation and dislocation we can all feel in a world that has never offered more chances to be connected.

Incredibly enough, there ARE laughs to be had here as he holds up a mirror to our everyday lives and picks apart locked-up retail store shelves, dating, security guards around self-checkout lanes, poor service at the gun range (where people practice murder) and the immediate anger a ringing phone can trigger.

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Friday, January 17 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Not at home right now? You can use a VPN to help you access your Hulu subscription from anywhere – details below.

Watch 'Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers' from anywhere in the world

If "Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers' around the world

"Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Friday, January 17.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

Official 'Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers' Trailer

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

'Roy Wood Jr: Lonely Flowers' FAQ

Has Roy Wood Jr done any other comedy specials before "Lonely Flowers"? He sure has – "Father Figure" (2017), "No One Loves You" (2019) and "Imperfect Messenger" (2021). All for Comedy Central.

More from Tom's Guide