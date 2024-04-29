New on Hulu in May 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

May is a big month for reality TV on Hulu, starting with the return of the genre’s undisputed queens in the latest season of “The Kardashians.” A new set of sisters attempt to grab some of that Kardashian glory in the Freeform series “Royal Rules of Ohio,” featuring descendants of literal Ghanaian royalty living in Ohio. Ubiquitous reality TV chef Gordon Ramsey returns with new seasons of his Fox series “Food Stars” and “MasterChef.” Plus, a documentary about a Japanese TV personality explores the darker side of reality TV.

Other new Hulu originals include the British historical mystery series “Shardlake,” Korean dramas “Uncle Samsik” and “Chief Detective 1958,” and a special featuring country music superstar Lainey Wilson.

Here are some highlights to look forward to on Hulu in May.

New on Hulu in May 2024: Top picks

'The Contestant'

The story of Japanese aspiring comedian Nasubi is so outlandish that it seems impossible to believe, which makes it the perfect subject for a documentary. In one of the earliest experiments in reality TV, starting in 1998, Nasubi was locked in a small apartment, naked, with no supplies, and tasked with acquiring everything he needed to live via magazine sweepstakes. He spent more than a year in isolation, unaware that his entire life was being broadcast live, rather than recorded for a later project.

Filmmaker Clair Titley examines the questionable ethics of Nasubi’s experience in her documentary feature, which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. She provides a glimpse into the twisted side of Japanese pop culture that allowed Nasubi to become a massive celebrity essentially as a victim of kidnapping and torture, for the purposes of entertainment.

Premieres May 2 on Hulu

'Welcome to Wrexham' season 3

The third season of this unlikely hit continues to chronicle the equally unlikely rise of the football (or “soccer,” for uncouth Americans) team from the Welsh city of Wrexham, following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It’s a feel-good docu-series about a pair of celebrities who do more than just lend their names to an investment property. They’re directly involved in building up the team and raising its status within the English football leagues.

That effort has paid off, and the third season (pushed from its original April premiere date) finds the team in a new position in the National League, with the challenges of more intense, high-level competition. This season will also focus on Wrexham’s women’s football team, expanding the scope of a popular series that combines the self-deprecating humor of its Hollywood stars with the excitement of athletic achievement.

Premieres May 3 on Hulu

With earnest, endearing movies like “Big Time Adolescence,” “Plan B” and “Crush,” teen-focused production company American High has found a rewarding niche for its Hulu original movies. “Prom Dates” looks like it will be another winner, with a similar mix of goofy comedy and heartfelt bonding. Julia Lester and Antonia Gentry star as teenage best friends who are determined to have the perfect senior prom, even though they’re both left without dates just 24 hours before the big dance.

No doubt there will be plenty of ridiculous obstacles to overcome in order to have the prom of their dreams, and they’ll probably learn some important lessons, too. If past American High movies are any indication, both the ridiculousness and the lesson-learning will be delivered with charm and honesty.

Premieres May 3 on Hulu

'Black Twitter: A People’s History'

It’s easy to forget, given its transformation into the Elon Musk-owned hellhole known as X, but Twitter was once a positive force for connection and change, and this three-part documentary series looks back at a particularly vibrant niche on the once-thriving social network. Based on a Wired magazine article by Jason Parham, “Black Twitter” chronicles the community of Black creators and activists who came to prominence thanks to their presence on Twitter.

Directed by “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny, “Black Twitter” features interviews with major figures both online and off, including W. Kamau Bell, Roxane Gay and Jemele Hill. It captures a fleeting but essential moment in time when a major cultural force rose up from a group of marginalized voices given an unfiltered platform.

Premieres May 9 on Hulu

'The Kardashians' season 5

If there’s one constant in reality TV, it’s the Kardashians. While other reality stars burn brightly but quickly, Kim Kardashian and her extended family have been genre royalty since their E! show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiered in 2007. After nearly 14 years on E!, the Kardashians found a new home on Hulu in 2022 with the retitled “The Kardashians,” but everything else has pretty much stayed the same.

Kim, her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall, her mother Kris, and their various significant others and offspring navigate the world of fame and their family dynamics as cameras capture their carefully cultivated activities. The fifth season of “The Kardashians” promises to explore their multiple business ventures as well as Kim’s burgeoning acting career, along with all the requisite family drama.

Premieres May 23 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in May 2024

May 1

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, 2021

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach, 2000

Big, 1988

Big Daddy, 1999

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Bounty Hunter, 2010

Cast Away, 2000

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Come See The Paradise, 1990

The Darjeeling Limited, 2007

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016

Elvis, 2022

Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

Free State of Jones, 2016

Good Boys, 2019

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

The King's Man, 2021

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, 2004

Love, Gilda, 2018

The Mask, 1994

Meet the Spartans, 2008

Mr. Turner, 2014

Money Monster, 2016

My Name Is Khan, 2010

The Negotiator, 1998

Night School, 2018

Ocean's 8, 2018

Once, 2007

Once Upon a Time in America, 1984

Rushmore, 1999

The Royal Tenenbaums, 2001

The Rundown, 2003

School For Scoundrels, 2006

Sideways, 2004

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006

That Thing You Do!, 1996

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021

Walk The Line, 2005

The Wedding Ringer, 2015

White Chicks, 2004

White House Down, 2013

13 Going On 30, 2004

300, 2007

May 2

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere

Customer Wars: Complete Season 2

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3

Bad Reputation, 2018

Mad Money, 2008

May 3

Prom Dates, 2024

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

The Flood, 2023

3 Days in Malay, 2023

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013

Live Free Or Die Hard, 2007

May 4

12 Hour Shift, 2020

May 5

Bad Boys for Life, 2020

May 6

Reminiscence, 2021

May 7

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere

May 8

In Limbo: Complete Season 1

Bloodshot, 2020

May 9

Black Twitter: A People's History: Complete Docuseries

Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1

Stove Tots: Complete Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1

May 10

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Biosphere, 2022

Wanted Man, 2024

Eileen, 2023

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing, 2022

May 14

The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1

May 15

Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6

Naked and Afraid : Complete Season 12, 14 and 15

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24

Tanked: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

My Scientology Movie, 2015

May 16

Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere

Living Smaller: Complete Season 1

Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1

Paddington, 2015

May 17

Birth/Rebirth, 2023

He Went That Way, 2023

The Sweet East, 2023

May 22

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1

May 23

The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere

The Ape Star, 2021

The Seeding, 2023

May 24

Ferrari, 2023

Sentinel, 2024

May 27

Fantasy Island, 2020

May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4

May 29

Camden: Complete Season 1

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1

May 30

MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere

The Promised Land, 2023

May 31

Sympathy for the Devil, 2023

T.I.M., 2023

Leaving Hulu in May 2024

May 1

Apollo 18, 2011

The Libertine, 2004

May 7

War Dogs, 2016

May 11

The Last Unicorn, 1982

May 13

Empire of Light, 2022

May 14

The Brass Teapot, 2012

The Cleaner, 2021

Dior and I, 2014

Dramarama, 2020

Elena Undone, 2010

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, 2005

The Etruscan Smile, 2018

Hurricane Bianca, 2016

One Last Thing ..., 2005

Pit Stop, 2013

Sordid Lives, 2000

We The Animals, 2018

May 15

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, 2021

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016

The Tiger Rising, 2021

May 16

Under the Eiffel Tower, 2018

May 18

Sophie's Choice, 1982

May 25

How to Please a Woman, 2022

May 30

Elvis, 2022

May 31

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007

Ali, 2001

Bad Teacher, 2011

Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blockers, 2018

Dangerous Beauty, 1998

The Descendants, 2011

Divergent, 2014

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016

Don't Worry Darling, 2022

Dune, 2021

Drive Angry 3D, 2011

Epic, 2011

Ever After, 1998

Firehouse Dog, 2007

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Kingdom Come, 2001

L.A. Confidential, 1997

The Little Hours, 2017

Life of Pi, 2012

Masterminds, 2016

Melancholia, 2011

Night School, 2018

No Good Deed, 2014

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019

Salt, 2010

Scarface, 1983

Sexy Beast, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004

Street Kings, 2008

Taken, 2009

Takers, 2010

Thank You for Smoking, 2006

Thirteen, 2003

The Tree of Life, 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

A Walk in the Woods, 2015

The Upside, 2017

Win Win, 2011

The Wrestler, 2008

21 & Over, 2013