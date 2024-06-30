New on Hulu in July 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

The summer is heating up, and so is Hulu with a smorgasbord of new shows and movies. July sees the return of the beloved animated comedy "Futurama" as well as ABC's long-running dating show "The Bachelorette." Other new Hulu originals include the true-crime docuseries "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer" and season two of Marvel's adult animated series "Hit-Monkey."

If you’re not sure what to watch next, there's a ton of movies to look forward to this month as well. For those who love a good horror film, Jordan Peele's "Get Out" will be coming to the platform. Or if you're in the mood for something a little more family-friendly, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" makes its Hulu debut this month.

Here are some of the best movies and shows to watch on Hulu in July.

New on Hulu in July 2024: Top picks

'Futurama' season 12

Last year saw "Futurama's" unexpected return from its 10-year hiatus, and this month the Planet Express crew is back for even more new episodes with the premiere of season 12. The highly anticipated season 11 quickly became one of the streamer's most popular titles, with fans and critics alike commending Hulu's back-to-basics approach for the revival.

With season 11, the streamer brought back the sharp wit and humor that made the original episodes so beloved while folding in much-needed updates to some characters and relationships, which viewers have greatly appreciated judging by its 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. While we don't know much about where the story will go in season 12, many of the beloved cast are set to return including Katey Sagal's Leela, Lauren Tom's Amy Wong, and, of course, John DiMaggio as the irreverent, beer-guzzling robot Bender.

Premieres July 29 on Hulu

'The Bachelorette' season 21

Love is in the air as "The Bachelorette" returns for its 21st season. This time, former "The Bachelor" contestant Jenn Tran will be handing out the roses, making her the first-ever Asian American lead of the popular ABC dating series.

On July 9, Tran will kick off her journey to find her person — and hopefully end season 21 with a ring on her finger. She'll have a lot of options for her soulmate among the 25 men in the cast, including an aerospace engineer, a sommelier, and a startup founder who made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. Her journey will begin at the now-iconic mansion in Los Angeles, and then move on to destinations in the U.S. and across the world.

Premieres July 9 on Hulu

'Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer'

From executive producers Dakota and Elle Fanning comes the new docuseries "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer," a gripping deep-dive into one female FBI agent whose innovations changed crime-fighting as we know it.

Dr. Ann Burgess, who, at one time, was the only woman working in the FBI, learned to think like a serial killer through her illustrious career investigating the most heinous murder cases in the '70s, '80s and '90s. As part of her research, Burgess would interview infamous serial killers like Ted Bundy, Montie Rissell and Ed Kemper to peel back the layers of their damaged psyche and see what patterns could be gleaned for future cases. Her work went far beyond the FBI, though, as she shone a spotlight on the plight of women in America.

Premieres July 11 on Hulu

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)

The first "Sonic the Hedgehog" was an unexpected delight, bucking the trend that most video game adaptations are absolute trainwrecks. And the sequel proves every bit as fun, seeing the Blue Blur (voiced by Ben Schwartz) face off against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) once more—this time with a few friends by his side that fans will recognize.

As in the first film, Carrey steals every scene he's in, but Idris Elba is equally hilarious as the dim-witted yet formidable echidna Knuckles, who becomes a pawn in Dr. Robotnik's revenge scheme. Sonic's new best friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) rounds out the cast and adds a touch of heart to the story. I really enjoyed "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" when I saw it in theaters, and I wholeheartedly recommend it if you're in the mood for a fun, light-hearted watch.

Premieres July 1 on Hulu

'Get Out' (2017)

I'm not exaggerating when I say Jordan Peele changed the horror landscape forever with his 2017 debut film "Get Out." This film masterfully blends the slow-build psychological tension of horror classics like "The Shining" and Rosemary’s Baby" with biting social commentary on racism, the pitfalls of neoliberalism and the portrayal of Black characters in horror movies.

Daniel Kaluuya stars as Chris Washington, a young Black photographer whose white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) invites him on a trip to visit her family's estate. But what begins as a typical weekend getaway soon turns into a nightmare as Chris uncovers disturbing secrets about Rose's family and their attitudes towards race. Without revealing too much, "Get Out" is a gripping and thought-provoking film that should be on everyone's must-watch list, whether you're a horror fan or not.

Premieres July 1 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in July 2024

July 1

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere

Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere

Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere

Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere

Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere

Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere

Blippi Anniversary Compilations

Blippi NASA Episodes

Blippi Wonderful World Tour

Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

2012 (2009)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Aliens (1986)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Aniara (2018)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Cry Macho (2021)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Funny People (2009)

Garden State (2004)

Get Out (2017)

The Guilty (2018)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Just Go With It (2011)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (2014)

Margaret (2011)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mortal Engines (2018)

The Namesake (2007)

Predators (2010)

The Predator (2018)

Rough Night (2017)

The Salt Of The Earth (2015)

Sex Tape (2014)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Source Code (2011)

Step Brothers (2008)

Super Troopers (2002)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Tangerine (2015)

Tragedy Girls (2017)

Wrath Of The Titans (2012)

July 2

The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes (2022)

July 3

Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere

After The First 48: Season 8B

Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Kennedy: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5

Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3

July 4

Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere

July 5

20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere

Cellphone (2014)

The Monk and the Gun (2023)

Muzzle

July 7

Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019)

July 8

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

July 9

The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere

Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere

Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere

July 11

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries

Claim to Faim: Season 3 Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 2023 Premiere

The Animal Kingdom (2023)

Tyrel (2018)

July 12

Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere

HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 2

Fast Charlie (2023)

Fern Brady: Power & Chaos (2021)

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1) (2023)

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2) (2023)

Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3) (2023)

Mark Normand: Out To Lunch (2020)

Scrambled

July 15

Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2

Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

July 17

Unprisoned: Complete Season 2

July 18

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2

Girl in the Video

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4

MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B

Mountain Men: Complete Season 12

The Quake (2018)

July 19

Lucky 13: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere

The American (2023)

Bring Him to Me

Cult Killer (2024)

July 23

Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1

Femme (2023)

July 25

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere

Lousy Carter (2023)

July 26

Playground: Complete Season 1

Ben Roy: Hyena

Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts

The Origin of Evil

Sleeping Dogs (2024)

Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker (2020)

July 29

Futurama: Season 12 Premiere

July 30

Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries

Leaving Hulu in July 2024

July 2

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

The Deer King (2021)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Nightingale (2018)

Personal Shopper (2016)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Trespassers (2018)

July 4

Ginger's Tale (2020)

July 12

Automata (2014)

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

July 13

Bernie (2011)

Blitz (2011)

July 14

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With a Shotgun (2011)

I'm Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

SAS: Red Notice (2021)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

July 17

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

The Babadook (2014)

Backcountry (2014)

The Death of Stalin (2017)

Made in Italy (2020)

Official Secrets (2019)

The Salvation (2014)

Sleeping with Other People (2015)

Swallow (2019)

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019)

Werewolves Within (2021)

Would You Rather? (2012)

July 19

Day of the Dead (1985)

July 20

The Code (2009)

Edison (2005)

July 21

The Iceman (2012)

Killing Season (2013)

July 27

Isn't It Romantic (2019)

The Paperboy (2012)

Rampart (2011)

July 28

Stolen (2012)

Trespass (2011)

July 30

Betsy's Wedding (1990)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

July 31

13 Going on 30 (2024)

About Last Night (1986)

The Beach (2000)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Blue City (1986)

Cast Away (2000)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Fresh Horses (1988)

The Hunter (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

My Name is Khan (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Once upon a Time in America (1984)

The Power of One (1992)

The Royal Tenenbaum (2001)

Rushmore (1999)

School for Scoundrels (2006)

Sideways (2004)

Skyscraper (2018)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Taps (1981)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

Walk the Line (2005)

The Wedding Ringer (2015)

Weird Science (1985)

White Chicks (2004)

White House Down (2013)