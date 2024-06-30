New on Hulu in July 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch
All the Hulu shows and movies you should check out this month
The summer is heating up, and so is Hulu with a smorgasbord of new shows and movies. July sees the return of the beloved animated comedy "Futurama" as well as ABC's long-running dating show "The Bachelorette." Other new Hulu originals include the true-crime docuseries "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer" and season two of Marvel's adult animated series "Hit-Monkey."
If you’re not sure what to watch next, there's a ton of movies to look forward to this month as well. For those who love a good horror film, Jordan Peele's "Get Out" will be coming to the platform. Or if you're in the mood for something a little more family-friendly, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" makes its Hulu debut this month.
Here are some of the best movies and shows to watch on Hulu in July.
New on Hulu in July 2024: Top picks
'Futurama' season 12
Last year saw "Futurama's" unexpected return from its 10-year hiatus, and this month the Planet Express crew is back for even more new episodes with the premiere of season 12. The highly anticipated season 11 quickly became one of the streamer's most popular titles, with fans and critics alike commending Hulu's back-to-basics approach for the revival.
With season 11, the streamer brought back the sharp wit and humor that made the original episodes so beloved while folding in much-needed updates to some characters and relationships, which viewers have greatly appreciated judging by its 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. While we don't know much about where the story will go in season 12, many of the beloved cast are set to return including Katey Sagal's Leela, Lauren Tom's Amy Wong, and, of course, John DiMaggio as the irreverent, beer-guzzling robot Bender.
Premieres July 29 on Hulu
'The Bachelorette' season 21
Love is in the air as "The Bachelorette" returns for its 21st season. This time, former "The Bachelor" contestant Jenn Tran will be handing out the roses, making her the first-ever Asian American lead of the popular ABC dating series.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
On July 9, Tran will kick off her journey to find her person — and hopefully end season 21 with a ring on her finger. She'll have a lot of options for her soulmate among the 25 men in the cast, including an aerospace engineer, a sommelier, and a startup founder who made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. Her journey will begin at the now-iconic mansion in Los Angeles, and then move on to destinations in the U.S. and across the world.
Premieres July 9 on Hulu
'Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer'
From executive producers Dakota and Elle Fanning comes the new docuseries "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer," a gripping deep-dive into one female FBI agent whose innovations changed crime-fighting as we know it.
Dr. Ann Burgess, who, at one time, was the only woman working in the FBI, learned to think like a serial killer through her illustrious career investigating the most heinous murder cases in the '70s, '80s and '90s. As part of her research, Burgess would interview infamous serial killers like Ted Bundy, Montie Rissell and Ed Kemper to peel back the layers of their damaged psyche and see what patterns could be gleaned for future cases. Her work went far beyond the FBI, though, as she shone a spotlight on the plight of women in America.
Premieres July 11 on Hulu
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)
The first "Sonic the Hedgehog" was an unexpected delight, bucking the trend that most video game adaptations are absolute trainwrecks. And the sequel proves every bit as fun, seeing the Blue Blur (voiced by Ben Schwartz) face off against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) once more—this time with a few friends by his side that fans will recognize.
As in the first film, Carrey steals every scene he's in, but Idris Elba is equally hilarious as the dim-witted yet formidable echidna Knuckles, who becomes a pawn in Dr. Robotnik's revenge scheme. Sonic's new best friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) rounds out the cast and adds a touch of heart to the story. I really enjoyed "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" when I saw it in theaters, and I wholeheartedly recommend it if you're in the mood for a fun, light-hearted watch.
Premieres July 1 on Hulu
'Get Out' (2017)
I'm not exaggerating when I say Jordan Peele changed the horror landscape forever with his 2017 debut film "Get Out." This film masterfully blends the slow-build psychological tension of horror classics like "The Shining" and Rosemary’s Baby" with biting social commentary on racism, the pitfalls of neoliberalism and the portrayal of Black characters in horror movies.
Daniel Kaluuya stars as Chris Washington, a young Black photographer whose white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) invites him on a trip to visit her family's estate. But what begins as a typical weekend getaway soon turns into a nightmare as Chris uncovers disturbing secrets about Rose's family and their attitudes towards race. Without revealing too much, "Get Out" is a gripping and thought-provoking film that should be on everyone's must-watch list, whether you're a horror fan or not.
Premieres July 1 on Hulu
Everything new on Hulu in July 2024
July 1
- Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
- Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
- Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
- Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
- Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
- Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
- Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
- Blippi Anniversary Compilations
- Blippi NASA Episodes
- Blippi Wonderful World Tour
- Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
- (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
- 2012 (2009)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
- Aliens (1986)
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
- Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- Aniara (2018)
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- The Big Wedding (2013)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- The Cable Guy (1996)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Cry Macho (2021)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- Ford v Ferrari (2019)
- Funny People (2009)
- Garden State (2004)
- Get Out (2017)
- The Guilty (2018)
- Hail Satan? (2019)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- The Man Who Knew Too Little (2014)
- Margaret (2011)
- The Monuments Men (2014)
- Mortal Engines (2018)
- The Namesake (2007)
- Predators (2010)
- The Predator (2018)
- Rough Night (2017)
- The Salt Of The Earth (2015)
- Sex Tape (2014)
- Shanghai Knights (2003)
- Shanghai Noon (2000)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
- Source Code (2011)
- Step Brothers (2008)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
- Tangerine (2015)
- Tragedy Girls (2017)
- Wrath Of The Titans (2012)
July 2
- The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes (2022)
July 3
- Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- After The First 48: Season 8B
- Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Kennedy: Complete Season 1
- Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
- Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
July 4
- Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 5
- 20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
- Cellphone (2014)
- The Monk and the Gun (2023)
- Muzzle
July 7
- Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019)
July 8
- 13 Assassins (2010)
- Jesus Camp (2006)
- The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
July 9
- The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
- Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
July 10
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
- Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
- Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
July 11
- Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
- Claim to Faim: Season 3 Premiere
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 2023 Premiere
- The Animal Kingdom (2023)
- Tyrel (2018)
July 12
- Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
- HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
- Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
- The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
- Road Wars: Complete Season 2
- Fast Charlie (2023)
- Fern Brady: Power & Chaos (2021)
- Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1) (2023)
- Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2) (2023)
- Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3) (2023)
- Mark Normand: Out To Lunch (2020)
- Scrambled
July 15
- Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
- Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
July 17
- Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
July 18
- How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
- Girl in the Video
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
- MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
- The Quake (2018)
July 19
- Lucky 13: Series Premiere
- Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
- The American (2023)
- Bring Him to Me
- Cult Killer (2024)
July 23
- Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
- Femme (2023)
July 25
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
- Court Cam: Complete Season 6
- The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
- The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
- Lousy Carter (2023)
July 26
- Playground: Complete Season 1
- Ben Roy: Hyena
- Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
- Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts
- The Origin of Evil
- Sleeping Dogs (2024)
- Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker (2020)
July 29
- Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
July 30
- Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries
Leaving Hulu in July 2024
July 2
- The Clovehitch Killer (2018)
- The Deer King (2021)
- Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)
- The House That Jack Built (2018)
- The Nightingale (2018)
- Personal Shopper (2016)
- Sweet Virginia (2017)
- Trespassers (2018)
July 4
- Ginger's Tale (2020)
July 12
- Automata (2014)
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)
July 13
- Bernie (2011)
- Blitz (2011)
July 14
- Centurion (2010)
- Filth (2013)
- Hobo With a Shotgun (2011)
- I'm Still Here (2010)
- Ragnarok (2013)
- SAS: Red Notice (2021)
- Sex, Guaranteed (2017)
- Venus and Serena (2012)
- Viva (2015)
July 17
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
- The Babadook (2014)
- Backcountry (2014)
- The Death of Stalin (2017)
- Made in Italy (2020)
- Official Secrets (2019)
- The Salvation (2014)
- Sleeping with Other People (2015)
- Swallow (2019)
- True History of the Kelly Gang (2019)
- Werewolves Within (2021)
- Would You Rather? (2012)
July 19
- Day of the Dead (1985)
July 20
- The Code (2009)
- Edison (2005)
July 21
- The Iceman (2012)
- Killing Season (2013)
July 27
- Isn't It Romantic (2019)
- The Paperboy (2012)
- Rampart (2011)
July 28
- Stolen (2012)
- Trespass (2011)
July 30
- Betsy's Wedding (1990)
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
July 31
- 13 Going on 30 (2024)
- About Last Night (1986)
- The Beach (2000)
- Black Hawk Down (2001)
- Blue City (1986)
- Cast Away (2000)
- The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
- Fresh Horses (1988)
- The Hunter (2011)
- The Joy Luck Club (1993)
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
- Meet the Spartans (2008)
- My Name is Khan (2010)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- Once (2007)
- Once upon a Time in America (1984)
- The Power of One (1992)
- The Royal Tenenbaum (2001)
- Rushmore (1999)
- School for Scoundrels (2006)
- Sideways (2004)
- Skyscraper (2018)
- St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
- Taps (1981)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
- Van Helsing (2004)
- Walk the Line (2005)
- The Wedding Ringer (2015)
- Weird Science (1985)
- White Chicks (2004)
- White House Down (2013)
More from Tom's Guide
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.