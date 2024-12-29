New on Hulu in January 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

January is a bit of a slow month on Hulu, with only one major Hulu original premiere, and nothing from the streaming service’s prestige FX brand. Luckily, network TV is here to make up for that, since both ABC and Fox have a flurry of season premieres of popular shows, which stream the day after broadcast on Hulu.

ABC has new seasons of crime procedurals “The Rookie” and “Will Trent,” plus new Tim Allen sitcom “Shifting Gears” and reality-TV premieres from “The Bachelor” and the reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” Fox offers up a new season of sitcom “Animal Control,” the debut of medical drama “Doc,” and season premieres from reality-TV staples “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Read on for the rest of this month’s highlights on Hulu.

NEW ON HULU IN JANUARY 2025: TOP PICKS

‘Going Dutch’

Denis Leary returns to Fox with this sitcom set on a U.S. Army base in the Netherlands. That’s not exactly a hotbed of military activity, which is exactly why Leary’s Colonel Patrick Quinn is sent there as a demotion following an inappropriate outburst. The hard-nosed commander has been relegated to the smallest army base in the world, where he’s stuck overseeing a group of losers and misfits, including his own daughter (Taylor Misiak).

The cast also includes Danny Pudi of “Community,” with recurring roles for Joe Morton (who has some experience playing military figures) and Catherine Tate of “Doctor Who.” Leary, who rose to fame thanks to his bitter, ranting stand-up persona, has now reached the age at which he can rant bitterly at younger generations, and this looks like just the place for him to do that.



Stream on Hulu starting January 3

‘Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers’

Hulu’s Hularious stand-up comedy brand continues with its third original special (following sets from Jim Gaffigan and Ilana Glazer), featuring comedian and former “The Daily Show” regular Roy Wood Jr. Since leaving “The Daily Show,” Wood has moved on to host another satirical current-events program, CNN’s “Have I Got News for You,” but his comedy isn’t just about news and politics.

“Lonely Flowers” is Wood’s fourth stand-up special, and his first since 2021. The announcement promises that the special will “explore how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, protests, rude employees, self-check-out lanes and sex parties, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected.” After delivering soundbites about news stories for the last several years, Wood now has a more expansive platform for his comedic perspective.



Stream on Hulu starting January 17

‘Paradise’

Streaming services are littered with murder-mystery miniseries, so this thriller raises the stakes by having the murder take place in the White House. James Marsden plays the fictional U.S. president who’s found dead in his bedroom, with Sterling K. Brown as the Secret Service agent who becomes the prime suspect in his murder. Of course, the murder of the president is just one element of a vast, unfolding conspiracy, with Brown’s agent caught in the middle.

Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi co-star in the eight-episode series from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman. Although the trailer focuses on suspense and thrills, “Paradise” reteams Fogelman with “This Is Us” star Brown, so it’s likely to feature strong character development and emotional connection along with the requisite twists.

Stream on Hulu starting January 28

EVERYTHING NEW ON HULU IN JANUARY 2025

January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere

Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1

After Earth (2013)

American Psycho (2000)

The Devil's Own (1997)

The Devil's Own En Español (1997)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Empire Records (1995)

Ender's Game (2013)

The Great Debaters (2007)

Heat (1995)

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (2015)

The Intouchables (2011)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man of the House (2005)

Man Of The House En Español (1995)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Paddington (2014)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (2009)

Shutter (2008)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada (2005)

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español (2005)

Threesome (1994)

The Town (2010)

To Rome With Love (2012)

The Walk (2015)

xXx (2002)

xXx En Español (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

xXx: State of the Union En Español (2005)

January 2

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 25

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1

The Butcher: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3

My City's Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1

January 3

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere

Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere

Going Dutch: Series Premiere

Mothers' Instinct (2024)

January 7

Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2

Stopmotion (2023)

January 8

The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere

Doc: Series Premiere

Ishura: Season 2 Premiere

Fall (2022)

65 (2023)

January 9

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere

Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere

Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Dunham - Talking Heads: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Foxworth - Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2

Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

More Power: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)

Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere

Dance First

65 En Español (2023)

January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (2024)

American Star (2024)

January 12

The Silent Hour (2024)

January 13

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2

The First 48: Complete Season 25

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2

Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1

Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1

January 14

My Penguin Friend (2024)

January 15

Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1

January 17

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere

The Bad Shepard (2024)

January 20

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

January 21

Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Sleep (2023)

January 22

Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

January 23

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1

January 24

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)

Arcadian (2024)

City of Dreams (2023)

January 28

Paradise: Series Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere

Humane (2024)

January 30

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1

January 31

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Take Cover (2024)

LEAVING HULU IN JANUARY 2025

January 2

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

January 6

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

January 9

Pharma Bro (2021)

January 13

Ailey (2021)

January 14

Bergman Island (2021)

January 20

Paris, 13th District (2021)

January 21

The Estate (2020)

January 26

Happening (2021)

January 27

Mayday (2021)

January 28

Charli XCX: Alone Together (2021)

9 Bullets (2022)

Assassin (2023)

Stop and Go (2021)

January 29

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

January 31

Small Engine Repair (2021)

10.0 Earthquake (2014)

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Country Christmas Album (2018)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)

Merry Kissmas (2015)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)