The 8 best Hulu shows of 2024

Across 2024, Hulu has brought us a number of truly excellent TV shows. Looking back across the year, it really feels like the streaming service released something for everyone, including quirky British comedy, politically charged drama, plus returning favorites and truly prestige TV from FX.

If you're trying to catch up on all the stellar TV shows that have come our way throughout these last 12 months, Hulu's output is a good place to start. Here are eight of the very best Hulu originals of 2024 that you shouldn't miss out on.

'Extraordinary' season 2

Extraordinary Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

I will never stop recommending "Extraordinary." Set in a world where basically everyone — except our main star Jen (Máiréad Tyers) — developed some sort of superpower, and with that backdrop, we follow Jen and her nearest and dearest friends and family as they grapple with all of life's challenges, with this extra twist. Season 2 brought fresh powers, fresh characters, and fresh drama and continued to be chaotic and gleefully funny, but also packed in more warmth and came with an even stronger emotional core.

►Watch on Hulu

'Interior Chinatown'

Interior Chinatown | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

I feel like I haven't seen nearly enough buzz about "Interior Chinatown", and that's a shame, as this refreshing, experimental comic crime drama is really worth checking out. Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), our everyman protagonist, plays a background role in a police procedural... until he's given a chance to play the role when he's recruited by a detective to assist her in a new Chinatown investigation. It's a genre-mashing, fun cinematic ride, one that makes the most of the original text's meta layers.

►Watch on Hulu

'Only Murders in the Building' season 4

Only Murders in the Building | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Only Murders" is a mainstay for a reason; it's still one of the streamer's best offerings, and "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 has continued that trend with ease. It spun another compelling case, brought some fresh emotion to the show, and contained just as much fun. A slew of guest appearances bolstered the ride, but they never got in the way of our winning podcasting trio's chemistry. Even if the newness might have disappeared, this fourth caper was as thrilling as ever to see unfold.

►Watch on Hulu

'Rivals'

Rivals | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Bawdy. Saucy. Wickedly delicious." That's how one of my fellow Tom's Guide writers summarized Hulu's "Rivals", an audacious, adults-only eight-episode 1980s romp that turns Dame Jilly Cooper's eponymous novel into a wonderfully entertaining story of, well, rivalry, featuring a laundry list of British stars. Whether you rally for blustery TV magnate Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) or retired Olympic show-jumper Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), you're in for a very, very fun time.

►Watch on Hulu

'Shogun'

Shōgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX - YouTube Watch On

There's an argument to be made that "Shogun" is arguably one of, if not the show of the year, and for good reason; Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo's fresh adaptation of the James Clavell novel is a sweeping, immersive, 17th-century historical drama. It's a saga that commands your full attention, and if you're willing to engage on that level, you'll be rewarded with wonderful performances, brutal violence, taut, tense drama, and seriously impressive production values.

►Watch on Hulu

'Say Nothing'

Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

"Say Nothing" is a politically charged thriller limited series that dramatizes the non-fiction text of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe, telling the story of "The Troubles", a very real and fraught period of violent political turmoil (more info about the period is available here), from the perspective of Ireland's Dolours Price, an ex-member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army. Across nine episodes and multiple timelines, "Say Nothing" makes full use of its talented ensemble to bring this period to life. Acclaimed yet controversial, "Say Nothing" is at times tragic, thrilling, brutal, and morally complicated.

►Watch on Hulu

'Tell Me Lies' season 2

Tell Me Lies | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Meaghan Oppenheimer's "Tell Me Lies" is an addictive, toxic watch, one that's not to be overlooked or dismissed as some flimsy guilty pleasure, and it finally served up more of what its viewers loved in September, after a two-year hiatus. "Tell Me Lies" season 2 continued to be a hit with viewers looking for this particular brand of messy relationship drama, delivering more twists and terrible decisions, more steamy scenes, more manipulation, and more melodrama to the fore.

►Watch on Hulu

'The Bear' season 3

The Bear | Season 3 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

While it may not have been as universally loved as the previous two installments, in my eyes, "The Bear" season 3 was still a brilliant third helping of comedy-drama, and one worth indulging in. Even lots and lots and lots of flashbacks the show's still impressively put together, still incredibly stressful and laced with emotion. This latest course might have been a little more polarizing than what's come before, but season 3 still came with episodes that were truly as good as ever; "Ice Chips", anyone? I'll be back for more.

►Watch on Hulu