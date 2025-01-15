Netflix just added 'Hereditary,' one of the most unsettling horror movies I've ever seen

With the high number of horror movies I watch on the regular, it's rare that one truly scares me these days, and rarer still when it haunts my brain long after the credits roll. But "Hereditary" has been haunting my dreams since I first saw it in theaters back in 2018, and now this must-watch movie for horror fans has at long last found a streaming home on Netflix.

Before "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Hereditary" was A24's biggest blockbuster hit, putting the acclaimed studio on the mainstream map after grossing $82 million at the box office. "Hereditary" is a modern horror classic with the cult appeal of hallmarks of the genre like "Carrie" and "The Exorcist." Director Ari Aster's passion for horror rings clear in every movie he writes, with "Hereditary" being his first true success before he went on to create another horror masterpiece, "Midsommar."

"Hereditary" tackles many of the same themes as "Midsommar," diving into grief and mental illness while blurring the line between what's real and the supernatural. It's a deeply disturbing film, steeped in eerie cinematography and a pervading sense of dread, and that's what makes it so unforgettable.

I have a short list of horror movies I recommend to non-horror fans who are looking to get into the genre. Flicks that are light on jump scares and gore and heavy on atmosphere and rich storytelling to terrify instead. And "Hereditary" tops that list alongside other modern horror classics like "Get Out" and "The Ritual."

Whether you're a seasoned horror fan or are just wondering if "Hereditary" is truly as terrifying as everyone says, here's everything you need to know about why it’s a must-watch now that it's on Netflix.

"Hereditary" is one of the scariest movies ever made

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Hereditary" does something truly unique: It's a possession horror that leaves audiences doubting the characters' experiences, and you're ultimately left wondering whether the family at its heart ever had a fighting chance or was doomed from the start.

Toni Collette delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as Annie Graham, a miniature artist and matriarch struggling to hold her family together under the weight of her own unprocessed trauma. (That she failed to even receive a nomination is widely considered one of the most blatant examples of the industry's bias against recognizing horror in its top honors).

The movie kicks off with Annie, her psychiatrist husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne) and their two children, Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) grieving the recent loss of Annie's secretive mother, Ellen (Kathleen Chalfant). The family is thrown into several different, competing emotions as they each process their grief. It's messy and raw, the countless faces of grief presented with impressive nuance and emotion, especially for the genre.

(Image credit: A24)

This is the kind of movie that's best gone into without spoilers, but here are the broad strokes: As they search through Ellen's belongings and learn more about their ancestry, terrifying secrets about Annie's family begin to come to light, and soon the Graham family must face something evil after another sudden loss and a séance goes horribly wrong.

The film's second half takes a turn into the supernatural that, to be quite honest, I wish it hadn’t. That's not to say I didn't enjoy it, but rather I think "Hereditary" truly shines as a slow-burning psychological thriller where generational grief and the family members' warring fragile psyches take center stage. Forcing audiences to question whether the Graham family's terrifying visions and behaviors stem from otherwordly forces or if the true curse boils down to some unholy mixture of genetics, trauma, and just plain ol' bad luck.

The first half sets that up masterfully, and it's why one scene in particular (if you know, you know) hits with the weight of a freight train. "Hereditary" is most disturbing in its lingering, devastating silences and family drama that leave you shifting uncomfortably in your seat, like you're peeking into a private world you shouldn't be. Those are the parts that have haunted me the most, at least.

Stream 'Hereditary' on Netflix now

Now that "Hereditary" has landed on Netflix, you won't want to miss it. While Toni Collette's performance is undeniably one for the ages, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro are also excellent and thoroughly unnerving. Plus, it has a solid critics score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare feat for a horror movie.

Watch "Hereditary" on Netflix now