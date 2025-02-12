Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. "Paradise" is still dominating at the top of the list, and we here at Tom's Guide are not surprised. This new political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown is my best show of the year so far and I'm not alone in praising it. Our own Martin Shore calls it "compelling" and "packed with jaw-dropping reveals."

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, February 12.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Paradise'

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

As mentioned already, "Paradise" is a political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Special Agent Xavier Collins. He's currently assigned to U.S. President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) security detail at the President's home in a posh community. Things seem relatively easy for guarding the most powerful man in the world, but fairly quickly into the show, we get a shocking reveal — the President is dead, bleeding on the floor in his residence.

That twist would be enough to form a solid premise for a good TV show, but "Paradise" gives it away in the trailer! Instead, by the end of the first episode the story takes a far more shocking turn into a darker conspiracy. Whether you love a political thriller like "The Night Agent" or a mystery show like "Severance" this show has something for you. Go check out what our own Martin Shore called his "newest TV obsession."

Watch on Hulu

'The Kardashians'

The Kardashians | Season 6 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

I'm a far cry from a reality TV fan — though I do love a competition show like "The Traitors" — but even I know the Kardashian family. Made famous in no small part due to their hit reality show "Keeping up with the Kardashians" on E!, they have since taken their talents to Hulu for a sequel series simply dubbed "The Kardashians."

This new show still follows the Kardashian/Jenner sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and of course, their mother Kris, as they navigate celebrity, motherhood, business ventures and more. Season 6 has just started, with episode 1 "Literally Falling Apart" now available to stream on Hulu. Go check it out now before episode 2 arrives at midnight on February 13.

Watch on Hulu

'Scamanda'

'Scamanda': Beloved mother devises cancer scam for cash donations - YouTube Watch On

"Scamanda" is an explosive new docuseries from ABC. This investigative journalism show dives into the life — and lies — of Christian blogger Amanda Riley. She became famous after she revealed her stage-three Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in 2012 via a blog that quickly took off. Her story moved people, making her a symbol of hope to those who shared her faith. It also moved people to open their pocketbooks, and soon Amanda accumulated significant donations.

But as I said already, "Scamanda" covers the life and lies of Amanda Riley and it was ultimately revealed that her story was a lie. An investigative journalist Nancy Moscatiello started digging into Amanda's story after getting an anonymous tip-off in 2019. In response, Amanda filed a harassment suit that caused her scam to fully unravel. Catch the first two episodes of this explosive docuseries on Hulu now and stay tuned for a new episode later this week.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Paradise" "The Floor" "The Kardashians" "High Potential" "Scamanda" "General Hospital" "The Rookie" "ABC 20/20" "The Bachelor" "The Mummy" "Winner" "Abbott Elementary" "Titanic" "Doc" "Will Trent"