Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
These are the best movies to watch this week
The best streaming services, including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch.
Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform. This week, there are three movies in the top 10 that are a must-watch.
Well, two movies and a standup comedy special. But it still counts as three movies according to Hulu!
Aside from the comedy special, there's a newly-minted five-time Oscar winner and a mystery thriller from last year starring Eric Bana among the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out the latest on when "A Complete Unknown" is coming to Hulu.
This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, March 18.
BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10
'Anora' (2024)
"Anora" was a big winner at Oscars 2025, taking home five awards, including Best Picture. It also took home one of the most shocking wins of the night when Mikey Madison upset Best Actress favorite Demi Moore.
It was one of my favorite movies of last year and my pick for Best Picture after it was clear "Dune: Part Two" wasn't going to win. Madison's performance as the titular stripper-turned-Russian-oligarch-heir-wife Anora is incredible, and this movie can make you laugh and feel heartbroken all in the same film.
Watch on Hulu
'Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years' (2025)
If Hulu lists it as a movie — it's a movie. And one of the top movies right now in Hulu's top 15 movies and shows is "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years."
Of course, this isn't really a movie. Instead, it's the latest hourlong standup comedy special from acclaimed comedian Bill Burr.
In this special, the Boston-area standup dives into some of his most personal and introspective material to date, covering everything from male sadness to dating advice.
Watch on Hulu
'Force of Nature: The Dry 2' (2024)
I'll freely admit that I'm unfamiliar with the Australian mystery thriller "The Dry." The 2020 Eric Bana drama was a big hit with critics though, and clearly generated enough buzz to merit a sequel.
That sequel, "Force of Nature: The Dry 2," brings back Eric Bana as federal police detective Aaron Falk. This time, he and his partner Carmen Cooper (Jacqueline McKenzie) are investigating a money laundering scheme, but things go horribly wrong once their key witness goes missing at a corporate retreat.
Watch on Hulu
HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW
- "Anora"
- "American Idol"
- "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years"
- "9-1-1"
- "General Hospital"
- "The Bachelor"
- "The Kardashians"
- "Grey's Anatomy"
- "Force of Nature: The Dry 2"
- "Family Guy"
- "The Rookie"
- "Monster Hunter"
- "ABC 20/20"
- "Paradise"
- "Abbott Elementary"
