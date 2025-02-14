'A Complete Unknown' streaming release date: When you can watch the Bob Dylan movie at home

The Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" has made quite an impact since its December theatrical release, with Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of the legendary musician garnering plenty of acclaim. Directed by James Mangold, the Oscar-nominated film follows Dylan's early years in New York City, culminating in his controversial performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

In addition to a captivating performance from Chalamet as Dylan, the cast also includes Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Elle Fanning as a fictionalized version of Dylan's girlfriend Suze Rotolo.

With $69 million at the domestic box office and eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown" has proven to be both a critical and commercial success. If you haven't had the chance to see it in theaters, you can now stream "A Complete Unknown" at home starting February 25. Here's more info about the movie's streaming release.

When is 'A Complete Unknown' coming to streaming?

"A Complete Unknown" will become available for premium video-on-demand rentals and purchases on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple starting February 25, 2025, with a physical release following on April 1 on 4K UHD or HD Blu-ray.

After its PVOD window, "A Complete Unknown" will likely head to Hulu since its distributor, Searchlight Pictures, is owned by Disney. That would follow the same pattern of other recent Searchlight movies like "A Real Pain" and "Nightbitch."

If "A Complete Unknown" follows the path of "A Real Pain," it may hit Hulu next month. "A Real Pain" went from theatrical release to PVOD after two months, then to Hulu two weeks later. So we may see it on Hulu in mid-March.

What is 'A Complete Unknown' about?

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Final Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

This biopic follows Bob Dylan (Chalamet)'s meteoric rise to fame after being picked from obscurity. He shows up in New York with nothing but dreams and a guitar in 1961, hoping to meet his hero Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy). Instead, he finds himself caught between two worlds: his new romance with the sharp-witted Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning), and the folk music scene that's about to make him famous.

By 1965, he's tired of being the poster boy for protest songs and folk music. While the scene that made him famous wants him to stay in his lane, Dylan's got other plans like plugging in an electric guitar and rocking out. It all comes to a head at the Newport Folk Festival, where he decides to do just that.

The cast is filled with familiar faces playing iconic greats like Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. And though the film is based on 2015's biography "Dylan Goes Electric!" by Elijah Wald, it's more than just an adaptation and encompasses plenty of Dylan's life to make it worth watching even for fans who think they know it all.