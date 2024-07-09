Hulu top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching now

Even though I’m a streaming writer (and have seen plenty of movies), I still struggle to know what’s worth watching. It’s especially challenging to settle on a movie when I’m endlessly scrolling through some of the best streaming services , including Hulu. In this case, it’s helpful to look at what’s trending on the platform.

To help you navigate such an extensive entertainment library, we’ve combed through Hulu's current top 10 movies and chosen three that stand out from the rest. Whether you want a thrilling action movie that throws in some comedy or a classic coming-of-age sports movie, there are quite a few quality options. So, here are three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10.

This is based on the Hulu top 10 movies as of Tuesday, July 9.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

‘Bad Boys for Life’

"Bad Boys for Life" is the third movie in the "Bad Boys" franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. It follows the duo as they face a new threat from a ruthless cartel leader, Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo), and her son Armando (Jacob Scipio). As they confront this deadly adversary, Mike and Marcus must deal with their own personal challenges and evolving friendship. If you’re into movies that blend action, comedy, and drama along with explosive sequences, then you’ll probably enjoy “Bad Boys for Life”. It also manages to pull off some heartfelt moments as the veteran cops team up with a younger, high-tech team called AMMO to take down their enemies and seek justice.

‘Independence Day’

Now we’re throwing it back to a classic sci-fi action movie (which also stars Will Smith). "Independence Day" centers around a global alien invasion threatening to annihilate humanity. As the extraterrestrial forces launch devastating attacks on major cities around the world, a group of people, including a fearless fighter pilot named Captain Steven Hiller (Smith), David Levinso, who is a computer genius (Jeff Goldblum), and the President of the United States (Bill Pullman), band together to devise a counterattack. The story builds up to a climactic battle on July 4th, symbolizing humanity's fight for survival and freedom. If you didn’t know already, "Independence Day" has some quality special effects, thrilling action sequences, and an iconic speech by President Whitmore rallying the human forces.

‘The Sandlot’

"The Sandlot" is a coming-of-age comedy movie set in the summer of 1962 and follows a young boy named Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) who moves to a new neighborhood. Struggling to make friends, he eventually joins a local group of boys who play baseball at a small, makeshift field they call "The Sandlot." Under the guidance of their leader, Benny Rodriguez (Mike Vitar), Scotty learns to play the game and becomes part of their close-knit group.

The movie has fun exploring their adventures, particularly their encounters with a legendary, ferocious dog known as "The Beast," which guards a prized baseball hit over the fence into the dog's territory. Give this movie a go if you’re into a nostalgic portrayal of childhood, friendship, and the magic of summer.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Muzzle" (2023)

2. "The Kardashians" (2022)

3. "ABC News Special: One on One With President Biden" (2024)

4. "The Bear" (2022)

5. "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (1999)

6. "Independence Day" (1996)

7. "Cellphone" (2024)

8. "Love Island (UK)" (2015)

9. "Red Right Hand" (2024)

10. "Bad Boys for Life" (2020)

11. "Just Go With It" (2011)

12. "Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini" (2024)

13. "2012" (2009)

14. "White Chicks" (2004)

15. "The Sandlot" (1993)